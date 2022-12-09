Estimated 30,000 people visited Harrogate Christmas Market in just two days say organisers

Carol singers with Santa at the spectacular ferris wheel in Harrogate town centre installed to coincide with this year's Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

After the popular Christmas market opened to the public in Harrogate town centre on Friday, December 2, footfall figures are put at an estimated figure of 30,000 people during the first two days of trading.

Running until this Sunday, December 11, the event is packed with festive shopping opportunities from an eclectic mix of local traders and traditional European Christmas stalls in Swiss style chalets in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place.

Organised by Market Place Europe, footfall at Harrogate’s Tourist Information Centre on Saturday, December 3 was up 36% on the same Saturday last year, suggesting the expanded Christmas market and wide array of fun-filled attractions have drawn visitors from further afield to explore the Harrogate district’s festive offer.

Nick Rhodes, chief executive of Market Place Europe said: ‘’So much work goes into organising and setting up Harrogate Christmas Fayre, so it’s absolutely fantastic to see all the hard work paying off, with visitors and traders soaking up the vibrant, festive atmosphere the market provides.

“The Christmas market is also a significant contributor to Harrogate’s economy, with major high street retailers benefiting from the influx of visitors, increasing their overall footfall.”

