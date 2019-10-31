Estate agent named best in Yorkshire

A Harrogate-based estate agent has been named the best in the county at an awards ceremony that raised thousands for charity.

Linley & Simpson won in the Best Large Estate Agency category at the annual Yorkshire Residential Property Awards, which were held at Bowcliffe Hall in Bramham.

As well as celebrating Yorkshire’s residential property industry, the awards also double as a fundraiser for children’s charity Variety, and this year raised a staggering £114,270.

Chief executive Will Linley said: “The past 12 months have witnessed the biggest challenge and the biggest opportunity for the Yorkshire estate agency sector.

“The challenge of the Government’s ban on tenant fees, wedded to the opportunities generated by the housing-led regeneration of Yorkshire, spurred us to accelerate our acquisition strategy and take advantage of a consolidation of the market.

“We pride ourselves on our approach, customer service and work ethic, and as we continue to grow, it’s important to recognise that each member of our team has a part to play in making Linley & Simpson the agent of choice in Yorkshire”.

In June 2018, the company struck a £10m funding deal with LDC, Lloyds Bank’s private equity arm, to enable it to expand across the region through an ambitious buy-and-build strategy.

Since then, it has increased its branch network from 12 to 17, and it now manages 8,000 properties.

It has acquired seven complementary businesses, including Yorkshire agencies Dale Eddison and Morgans.

The award judges were specifically looking for proven market knowledge, innovation and customer service, with specific successes highlighted.

Mr Linley added: “This year we invested in creating more online interaction with our clients and enhancing our customer service. We’ve invested in new technology and have more recently launched a set of core values that our team lives and breathes.

“We’re heavily involved in supporting Martin House and this year we saw a record year of fundraising – having recently handed over £20,000 to the charity, bringing our total amount raised to £70,000”.

As well as its original lettings specialism, the agency has expanded into residential sales and also has a dedicated land and new homes department to meet the needs of the ever-growing number of developers returning to the Yorkshire newbuild marketplace.