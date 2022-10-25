End of an era as Harrogate legal firm's outstanding founder retires after four decades

Promoting excellence in family law: Peter Jones who founded Harrogate-based Jones Myers.

Peter Jones - the founder of niche family law firm Jones Myers - is set to retire after an outstanding career spanning 42 years.

Launching the firm in Leeds as a sole practitioner specialising in marital difficulties in 1992, Peter was among the country’s first family lawyers to set up a bespoke practice in that area of law.

He soon attracted fellow family lawyers who shared his ethos in resolving relationship breakdowns in a non-confrontational and constructive way.

A founder member and ex-national chair of Resolution, the national association of Family Lawyers which has over 6,500 members, Peter also chaired its Accreditation Committee which remains at the forefront of developing high academic standards and promoting excellence in family law.

Peter is consistently named as a leading practitioner in law guides hailed as "a highly regarded stalwart of the sector,” “one of the most long-standing experts” and a "veteran in the family law sphere”.

Appointed a Deputy District Judge, Peter served in that judicial capacity for 15 years, during which time he also lectured nationally in family law.

He qualified in 2012 as one of the country’s first Family Law Arbitrators.

Peter is widely acknowledged and respected for his unwavering commitment to improving the Family Law profession.

He said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in the evolution of family law since qualifying in 1980 and to have made a real difference to the lives of the valued clients.

“I am immensely proud of the development and expansion of Jones Myers and the consistently high quality of its constructive guidance and client support."

Peter’s commitment to Resolution’s Code of Conduct and his high standards of support and advice for clients have been key to Jones Myers’ national reputation.

The practice retained its Family Law Firm of the Year (North) title across 2020-2022 in the Family Law Awards.

In 2021 Peter received Resolution’s coveted John Cornwell award.