Empty Harrogate shop is given new lease of life by award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway

Award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway is set to open her fifth solo art gallery, breathing new life into a prominent part of Harrogate’s town centre.

The empty store front located at 21 Prospect Place in Harrogate was once home to the popular menswear retailer Austin Reed which closed its doors in 2016, leaving 2600 sq. ft of empty space on Harrogate high street.

Now, after nearly a decade of substantial growth, award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway is set to open her fifth solo art gallery, breathing new life into a prominent part of Harrogate’s town centre.

Offering collectable original works of art as well as striking Giclee prints, homeware and stationery, her latest gallery aims to bring art to the forefront of Harrogate in time for Christmas.

“Harrogate is such a special place and somewhere I love to shop,” said Lucy who has prospered with a unique blend of uplifting and accessible artwork.

“I’m confident that people will enjoy seeing the bright and vibrant store front on the high street as it’s something quite unique and different from the existing offering in the town.”

The new gallery will be in good company with brands nearby including Jo Malone and Joules as well as Bettys tea rooms.

Looking ahead at the impact of the new gallery, Helen Suckling from Destination Harrogate said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Lucy has chosen Harrogate as the destination for her fifth solo gallery.

The new store will welcome customers at its opening weekend on November 5-6.

