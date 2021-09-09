Employee rewarded for 25 years’ service at family firm in Masham

Chris I'Anson, Steve Kilding, Will I'Anson and Sarah Richardson celebrate Mr Kilding's long service award for having worked for the company for 25 years.

Steve Kilding started his career with the animal feed firm in the packing team before taking charge of the warehouse. More recently, he has run the pelleting production machines.

Mr Kilding joins a long list of colleagues to hit the quarter-century mark at I’Anson.

I’Ansons chairman Chris I’Anson presented him with the traditional Britannia gold coin to mark his long service, along with managing director Sarah Richardson and sales director Will I’Anson.

Chris I’Anson said: “Steve has been a key member of the team at I’Anson throughout his time with the business, bringing excellent commitment to each of his roles and regularly going the extra mile to ensure that we are able to consistently provide the very best products and service to customers.