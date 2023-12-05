Employee at Harrogate fish and chip shop shortlisted for Employee of the Year at National Fish and Chip Awards

An employee at fish and chip shop in Harrogate has been shortlisted for Employee of the Year at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Liam Williams, from Jennyfield Fisheries, has made the top ten in the ‘Employee of the Year’ category at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

He will face a panel of judges who will analyse his industry knowledge, work ethic, customer service skills and more with the winner set to be announced at an awards ceremony in February.

The National Fish and Chip Awards aim to champion small businesses in local communities.

Andrew Crook, President of the National Federation of Fish Friers and awards organiser, said: “The greatest asset any chip shop, or business, could ever have is its people and we have received a fantastic amount of nominations for individuals who are setting the bar sky high and blazing a fantastic trail for others.

"It’s so exciting for us to see how passionate these professionals are for the industry and how much their careers mean to them, as well as the customers they serve.”

The Employee of the Year award is a new category that will launch at the awards next year for the first time.

Sarah Robb, foodservice marketing manager at Premier Foods and sponsor of the category, added: “As home to some of the nation’s much-loved brands such as McDougalls, Bisto and Batchelors, we’re delighted to support this new category in the National Fish and Chip awards.

"As the UK’s most popular dish, fish and chips is an iconic British institution and we’re thrilled to celebrate the passionate people up and down the country who make the industry thrive.”