Emma Stothard’s giant sculpture surprise to mark Harrogate farm shop milestone at Great Yorkshire Show

A specially commissioned giant installation, created by Whitby-based sculptor Emma Stothard, is set to be revealed at this summer’s Great Yorkshire Show.

The full details of Ms Stothard’s latest handiwork are being kept under wraps ahead of the event in Harrogate this July, but the Yorkshire Agricultural Society said it will celebrate a decade since the showground’s farm shop and café, Fodder, first opened.

The multiple award-winning venture has been run by the society since 2009 to help promote and sustain Yorkshire food and farming businesses.

In total, Fodder supports more than 350 farmers and producers, with all profits going towards the society’s work.

The food and drink outlet was named Rural Retailer of the Year at The Yorkshire Post’s 2018 Rural Awards.

Charles Mills, show director at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: “We try to market Yorkshire produce because that’s what we’re about. Fodder is a

proud achievement for the Society.”

As a sneak preview of the large installation Ms Stothard is creating, the artist took a new ‘Fodder 10 Hen’ sculpture to today’s Great Yorkshire Show ticket launch in Drighlington, near Bradford.

It is modelled on the hens at Ian Taylor’s farm in Burton Leonard which has supplied free-range eggs to Fodder for the last 10 years.

Ahead of the show, the mini sculpture will appear at The Spotty Pig Play Farm at Sledmere House near Driffield, Harewood House near Leeds, The Farm Shop at Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley and Fodder. Visitors are encouraged to post selfies with the sculpture on social media, using #Fodder10Hen, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket to this year’s show.

Ms Stothard, who previously re-created the legendary Craven Heifer in sculpture form for the show’s 160th year, said: “I wanted to hone in on the produce and what customers can buy at the society’s beautiful farm shop.

“Being a Yorkshire artist, I’m really proud to be part of the Great Yorkshire Show.”

The sculptor is enjoying a busy period. She is creating new works for three separate gardens that will feature at the Chelsea Flower Show next month and, from June 22, a selection of her life-size wicker and wire animals will be displayed as part of a British wildlife art exhibition at the Treasure House in Beverley.