Elspeth Livett joins Ware & Kay as Commercial Property Solicitor

Yorkshire Law firm Ware & Kay Solicitors with offices in York, Wetherby & Malton has appointed Elspeth Livett, an experienced Commercial Property Solicitor to its rapidly expanding Commercial Property Department. Her appointment is a further addition to the firm’s expertise in this sector.

With a strong background in commercial and agricultural property law, Elspeth will provide expert advice on a wide range of property matters. Her experience includes handling sales and purchases of freehold and leasehold properties, drafting and advising on commercial leases, and managing refinances. Elspeth has a keen understanding of the complexities involved in property transactions, ensuring that both sellers and buyers as well as landlords and tenants receive clear, practical guidance tailored to their individual needs.

Elspeth is also adept at working on complex property transactions, offering support to the corporate team on business acquisitions, most recently within the dental sector. Her role will continue to enhance Ware & Kay’s ability to support business owners, providing legal expertise that facilitates smooth and efficient transactions. Additionally, her experience in agricultural property law will be invaluable to landowners and farmers, especially with issues related to land sales, overage provisions and tenancy agreements.

Elspeth graduated with an LLB (Hons) from King’s College London in 2012. She went on to obtain a Professional Legal Practice qualification from the University of Law in Leeds, where she graduated with a commendation in 2021. In 2023, she successfully passed the Solicitors Qualification Exam and was admitted as a Solicitor in February 2024.

Elspeth commented: "I am delighted to be joining such a well-regarded firm as Ware & Kay, with its strong client-focused ethos. I look forward to working with the commercial and agricultural property teams, helping clients navigate the complexities of property law and achieve their business and personal goals. I am particularly eager to engage with clients in the local community and provide them with practical, reliable advice."

David Hyams, Managing Director at Ware & Kay, added: "We are pleased to welcome Elspeth to the team. Her wide-ranging experience in both commercial and agricultural property, combined with her dedication to providing practical and client-focused advice, aligns perfectly with the firm’s ethos. Elspeth’s expertise will significantly strengthen our ability to help clients navigate the complexities of property law, whether they are business owners, landlords, tenants, or landowners."

