Eleven new trainees join Saffery

Chartered accountancy and business advisory firm, Saffery, which has a base in Harrogate, has strengthened its team with 11 new trainee starters, reflecting the firm’s ongoing commitment to developing young talent.

The new cohort joins across the firm’s core service areas, with five joining the tax team, five joining audit, and one joining accounts. The new trainees are Adam Tilling, Bronte Crowley, Christopher Oates, Jack Clough, Joshua Martin, Kai Wyld, Megan Lightbrown, Owen Warburton, Peter Tupling, Samuel Rust and Jake Pullan.

Each trainee will follow a structured qualification pathway combining professional study with practical experience, supported by a dedicated mentor who has recently completed the firm’s trainee programme.

Sally Appleton, Partner and Head of Saffery in Yorkshire, said: “Our firm’s trainee programme has a strong track record of retention, with many former trainees progressing to senior positions across the business.

New starters at Saffery.

“We are pleased to welcome our latest group of trainees to Saffery. Each brings enthusiasm and commitment, qualities that are fundamental to the firm’s culture. Developing the next generation of accountants and advisers is essential to sustaining the quality of service we provide to our clients.

“These trainees join at an important stage in our growth, and we are confident they will make a valuable contribution to both the office and our wider Saffery team.”

Established services that Saffery offers in Yorkshire include audit and accounting, corporate tax, VAT, business advisory and personal tax. Saffery also has dedicated sector experts spanning owner-managed businesses and entrepreneurs, private wealth and family trusts, agricultural and rural businesses, and charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Saffery was established in 1855 making it one of the UK’s longest-standing independent accounting firms. Today it employs more than 1,200 people across nine UK offices.