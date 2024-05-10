Eight Indian restaurants and takeaways across Harrogate district shortlisted at first-ever Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists for the first Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 have been announced, with eight establishments across the Harrogate district shortlisted for an award in an array of categories.

The awards look to celebrate the best curry restaurants and takeaways across Yorkshire, the home of the modern British curry.

They look to spotlight the individuals whose hard work and dedication continues to make Yorkshire a curry hotspot in the United Kingdom.

The winners will be announced at an elegant ceremony in July.

A spokesperson for the first-ever Yorkshire Curry Awards, said: “We’re very proud of how we’ve been able to grow the curry awards and celebrate the vibrant curry scene in the United Kingdom.

“We felt Yorkshire was a region worthy highlighting as its done so much for the modern British curry.

"We want to congratulate all our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”

The finalists in the first-ever Yorkshire Curry Awards 2024 across the Harrogate district are...

Curry Restaurant Of The Year (North Yorkshire)

Shalimar Restaurant (Harrogate)

Indian Restaurant Of The Year (North Yorkshire)

Jinnah (Harrogate)

Zolsha (Knaresborough)

The Bengal Brasserie (Wetherby)

Voter’s Choice Best Restaurant Of The Year (North Yorkshire)

Jaflong Bangladeshi (Ripon)

The Curry Counter (Harrogate)

Outstanding Takeaway Of The Year

Kushi Tandoori (Harrogate)

Outstanding Indian Restaurant Of The Year

Mango Restaurant (Wetherby)