Econ tour gives Ripon girls view of engineering

Beverley Shepherd, Econ Engineering's finance director, is pictured with Year 12 girls from Ripon Grammar School who are studying STEM subjects, on a tour of the firm's factory on International Women in Engineering Day.

The five from Ripon Grammar School, who are all studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects, were given a guided tour of Econ Engineering, which builds more than 85 per cent of the country’s snowploughs and gritters.

The pupils were shown around the factory floor and saw for themselves how the vehicles are built, from the milling of the parts through to painting the bodywork, to the welding of the hoppers that contain the ice-melting salt.

Beverley Shepherd, Econ Engineering’s finance director, said: “We are particularly keen to promote engineering as a brilliant career to the next generation of young men and young women.

“I was a pleasure to host the Ripon Grammar School pupils and teachers, and I hope they have gained an understanding of what we do here in the heart of the City, as well as showing them the variety of jobs that fall under the ‘engineering’ banner.”

She added: “Ever since we launched more than 50 years ago, we have had a steady procession of apprentices through our doors, and it is young people who will continue to be the lifeblood of this industry.”