Driving innovation: Haddletons and Swift HR & Legal join forces

A dynamic partnership to empower businesses nationwide with leading legal and People Services expertise.

Haddletons, a leading firm specialising in Corporate, Commercial, Governance, and People Services, is thrilled to announce its merger with Swift HR & Legal, completed on 20 December 2024. This partnership marks the start of an exciting new chapter, combining two innovative firms with a shared vision for growth and client success.

Founded in 2017, Haddletons has built a reputation for delivering excellence in legal and governance services. The merger strengthens its Employment Law and People Services, enhancing its ability to provide tailored, impactful solutions to clients.

Swift HR & Legal, founded in 2015, brings a unique focus on culture and people-first strategies, perfectly complementing Haddletons’ ethos. Together, the combined team is positioned to deliver unrivalled expertise across all service areas on a national scale.

James Haddleton

Both firms share a common mission: to enable innovative businesses with big ideas to realise their ambitions, reduce their stress, and limit their risk.

With James Haddleton’s strategic leadership and Jacqui Swift’s passion for culture-driven innovation, this merger creates a powerhouse partnership designed to help clients achieve their ambitions while navigating the complexities of today’s business landscape.

As we step into 2025, we are excited to unveil a brand-new employment offering, with more details to follow soon. This initiative is just the beginning of our ambitious plans for the year, aimed at enhancing our services to clients.

James Haddleton, CEO, Haddletons said: “As business owners and founders, we face the same opportunities and challenges as our clients. This means our advice to clients is practical and based on real experience. Our services are designed to help companies avoid value leakage and enhance their market value as they grow. This merger enhances that proposition

Haddleton's Logo

Jacqui will lead our Employment Law & People Services while also serving as our Chief Operating Officer. In her COO role, she will apply her innovative strategies to enhance our operations and strengthen our culture - just as she has successfully done for her clients

Bringing our businesses together is a natural fit, given our shared values and vision. Jacqui’s dedication to excellence will drive us forward, and we have big plans for 2025. Jacqui and I are both excited for the future and know our partnership will take us from strength to strength”

Jacqueline Swift, COO, Haddletons stated: “For me, alignment on culture and vision, as well as on commerciality and passion to deliver excellence to our clients is absolutely critical, which is why merging with Haddletons was such a natural decision. I truly believe that James and I, supported by our brilliant team, can work together to bring our vision to life. Together, we will continue to grow and innovate, delivering services in a way that helps our clients achieve their goals effectively and commercially. I am genuinely excited for what the future holds.”

We are happy to share this news with you and look forward to sharing more updates as we begin this new chapter together!

For more information about anything in this article or to find out more about Haddletons, please contact: