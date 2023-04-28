News you can trust since 1836
Dream home at exclusive North Yorkshire development for sale early due to demand

A stunning new executive home has been brought to the market early amid strong demand for properties at an exclusive new development in the North Yorkshire village of Scotton.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

This presents a fabulous opportunity for the buyer to spec the home as they wish.

Sophie Garlick, New Homes Sales Manager for Preston Baker, the sales agent for the development, said: “Two of the premium detached homes at West Winds, the latest executive development by independent Yorkshire property developer Ashfield Homes, sold so quickly that we are bringing one of the remaining two homes to the market earlier than planned.

“West Winds is an exclusive residential development offering just four premium detached dwellings in the prime North Yorkshire village of Scotton.

Preston Baker Properties under demand in the picturesque village of Scotton.Preston Baker Properties under demand in the picturesque village of Scotton.
“The property we brought to the market early is a fabulous detached three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an integral garage, priced at £850,000.

“As with the two sold properties, the buyer will be able to enjoy a bespoke service with the ability to make changes to the spec to suit their lifestyle if they purchase now.

“Preston Baker New Homes is delighted to be the sales agent for these homes, which are truly exquisite.

“Ashfield Homes specialises in exclusive developments of family homes.

Area of North Yorkshire in popular demand for future homeowners.Area of North Yorkshire in popular demand for future homeowners.
“With a wealth of experience, Ashfield takes pride in creating beautiful, functional spaces for new homeowners to enjoy for years to come.”

Susan Preston, Marketing Manager at Preston Baker, said: "This is a fabulous development with strong demand for exclusive homes in this part of the world.”

For more details about the West Winds development please contact 0113 487 8787, or email [email protected]

Exclusive homes under development in the village of Scotton, North Yorkshire.Exclusive homes under development in the village of Scotton, North Yorkshire.
