Don't miss your chance to shine at the 2023 Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards

Entries for our Harrogate Business Awards, now in their 18th year, will open on Friday, February 9.

Last year's glittering occasion saw Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festivals receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other winners in 2022 included EnviroVent, who lifted the Sustainable Business Award, The HRH Group who won the award for Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Businessm and The Harrogate Bus Company who received the prize for Best Large Company.

Flashback to the winners on stage at last year's Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A night of high drama in the stunning setting of Pavilions of Harrogate saw award-winning TV presenter and journalist Duncan Wood step in at the last minute as host after the sad passing of Yorkshire legend Harry Gration.

This year's Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards will take place on Thursday, May 25 at Pavilions of Harrogate at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The awards will be open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of this series of newspapers.

This area covers the whole of the Harrogate District which includes Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Ripon, Masham, Nidderdale and the Washburn Valley – as well as Wetherby and Tadcaster and neighbouring areas.

Don’t miss your chance to be recognised among the district's best firms and entrepreneurs.

The 2022 Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards winners in full

The winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Nicholls Tyreman:

Fiona Movley of Harrogate International Festival.

The winner of the Overall Business of the Year award sponsored by Ignition:

Picture News

The winner of the Employer of the Year award sponsored by LCF Law:

Smalley Marsey Rispin Architects

The winner of the Business Community Hero award:

Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers

The winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year award:

Ben Poole of The Travel Journal

The winner of the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award sponsored by VQ Solutions:

Owen Baxter of The Harrogate Bus Company

The winner of the Best Large Company award sponsored by Berwins Solicitors:

The Harrogate Bus Company

The winner of the Best SME Company award sponsored by Impression Recruitment:

Picture News

The winner of the Best Independent Business award sponsored by Ison Harrison Solicitors:

Cause UK

The winner of the Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Ignition:

EnviroVent

The winner of the Tourism Award sponsored by Rudding Park:

Destination Harrogate

The winner of the Technology Development Award:

Inhealthcare

The winner of the Best Rural Business award sponsored by The HRH Group:

Dale Stores

The winner of the Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business award sponsored by Destination Harrogate:

The HRH Group

Among last year’s guests were Wallace Sampson, the chief executive of Harrogate Borough Council and The Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, David A. Kerfoot CBE DL.

The judges for the 2022 awards included Simon Eyles – Managing Director, Bettys, Matthew Chapman – Harrogate BID Manager, Stephen Hankinson – Ignition Group, Abi Aldred – Ignition Group and Matt Reeder – Editor, Harrogate Advertiser.

The evening was brilliantly hosted by Duncan Wood, former presenter of ITV Calendar, who stood in for his late fellow journalist Harry Gration, who was to have MC-ed the event but sadly passed away the week before.