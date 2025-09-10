Don’t miss the latest HIF Newsletter, out now!

We are delighted to introduce the latest issue of our quarterly HIF Newsletter, which highlights our key achievements over the quarter, any important news for colleagues and customers alike, as well as details of any upcoming events or announcements.

In this issue, we welcome our new Medical Engineering colleagues, showcase our new Portering uniforms and have an announcement regarding the recent Agenda for Change pay uplifts which are now in effect. All of that on top of our ever popular puzzle page!

We are always proud to announce achievements by our colleagues and one of our most notable recognitions is our Making a Difference awards. This is a recognition scheme which celebrates success amongst all colleagues and highlights great quality of care. They recognise those colleagues who work within the Trust values of Kindness, Integrity, Teamwork and Equality, and who go above and beyond to make a real difference to those around them.

Congratulations to Connor, Kieran and Oliver, who were recognised for their exceptional commitment and teamwork!

Our most recent award winners include Connor, Kieran and Oliver from our Estates Team. They were nominated for the exceptional contribution and dedication in assisting our Sterile Services Department, demonstrating exceptional teamwork and a willingness to help and support colleagues. They always treat everyone with respect, patience and kindness, creating an environment where team members feel comfortable to seek their support. They show exceptional professionalism and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

One of our Post Team, Jamie, was nominated for going above and beyond in his role, covering the post room duties during a period of annual leave and often working alone to ensure that all essential services continued without disruption.His dedication, reliability and willingness to support others have made a real difference and ensuring smooth operations during a challenging time.

One of our Domestic colleagues, Norma, was nominated by a patient who expressed huge gratitude for the care she showed to him during a recent inpatient stay. He reported that Norma consistently remembered his drink preferences and made sure they were right every time. Whilst this seems like a small detail, it meant a lot to him and made him feel valued and seen.

If you have witness exceptional commitment to quality of care at Harrogate District Hospital and would like to nominate a particular colleague for recognition, please email [email protected] and make sure to follow our social media channels to see details of future winners.

If you would like more information about HIF or the work that we do, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].

