Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Plans for re-opening airport to come under spotlight at Great Northern Conference

A major economic conference featuring business and political leaders will act as a rallying cry for plans to build a more prosperous future for the North of England.

Doncaster Council and Doncaster Chamber have been announced as headline sponsors of the Great Northern Conference which will be held on Tuesday December 2 at Doncaster Racecourse.

The conference, which brings together leaders from across the North of England, will feature opening speeches from Ros Jones, the Mayor of Doncaster and Dan Fell, the Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Jones said she was proud to be welcoming the Great Northern Conference to the newest city in the North of England.

Library image of The Great Northern Conference 2024, which was held at the Double Tree Hilton, Hull. Doncaster Council and Doncaster Chamber have been revealed as headline sponsors of the Great Northern Conference which will be held Tuesday December 2 at Doncaster Racecourse. (Photo John Clifton Photography Ltd)

She added: “It will be a chance to shine a spotlight on our prized assets and economic opportunities and show that the City of Doncaster is open for business.

“There’s a host of projects with huge potential, either happening now, or just around the corner. The reopening of our airport will unlock millions of pounds of economic opportunity annually, while other significant developments such as the opening of Network Rail’s centre of excellence this week will provide education, skills and training across our region and beyond.

She added: "Meanwhile, the recent start on site at the Gateway One development will bring a new tech and AI hub that will provide the quality jobs of tomorrow, delivering incredible opportunities for our residents, businesses and of course our young people. Doncaster’s potential is being realised and we want to showcase our great city.

“The conference provides an opportunity for leading names to come together and drive the City of Doncaster through the challenges and opportunities that exist today.

"Working alongside neighbouring local authority areas and as part of a cohesive northern ecosystem, we’re proud to be playing our part in ensuring the future success of the north and securing our role in a successful country.”

Mr Fell, said: “It's Doncaster’s growing and diverse business community that is driving momentum and establishing the city as a great place to do business.

"We’re seeing real progress in creating opportunities and supporting sustainable growth across the city. Every step forward makes us more of a magnet for inward investment, which in turn brings jobs and opportunities for local people.”

“Bringing together businesses and stakeholders from across the North is a chance to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a business community and to show investors what Doncaster can offer. The re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is yet another testament to our progress.

"With the Great Northern Conference coming to the city in December, it tops off a winning year, and we’ll be focusing on building momentum, turning ambition into action, and strengthening Doncaster’s seat at the table to make the case for further investment in the city and the wider region.”

To find out more and buy tickets please visit: www.greatnorthernconference.co.uk.