Donations add up for air ambulance

Air ambulance volunteers, Mike and Cathy Bevington, were invited by Leeds District Oddfellows to give a talk and receive the cheque at the group’s monthly meet-up in Knaresborough on 14 February.

During the presentation, Mike explained how the rapid-response service is provided to five million people across the whole of Yorkshire, and shared how donations are vital to keep the charity in operation.

He said: “We are truly grateful for every donation we receive, no matter how big or how small.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance volunteer Mike Bevington received a cheque for £200 from The Oddfellows

“As a charity with strong fundraising ethics, last year we ensured that for every £1 that was donated, 78p of it was spent to meet our charitable purpose – which is saving lives across Yorkshire.”

The members raised the £200 by holding raffles at their monthly Knaresborough meet-up, which is held at 2pm on the second Wednesday of each month at Gracious Street Methodist Church.

Helen Bullock, Social Coordinator at Leeds District Oddfellows, said: “We are delighted to be able to help the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. I’m sure most people know someone who has been helped by this charity’s lifesaving work.”

The Oddfellows is part of one of the oldest and largest friendly societies in the UK and is open to everyone to join. It aims to improve the quality of people’s lives through friendship, and its members can access a range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club.

As well as regularly raising funds for good causes, Leeds District Oddfellows hosts social events for its members, mostly older adults or retirees, who live in and around Knaresborough and Leeds.

Helen added: “I would encourage anyone who is interested in learning more about our friendship group’s activities to get in touch and come along to see what we’re all about. A warm welcome is guaranteed.”

To find out more about the group contact Helen on [email protected] or 07709 295 317.