The Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community and the deadline for entries will close in less than two weeks on Friday, April 14.

The awards are open to businesses in every sector trading anywhere within the circulation areas of our series of newspapers.

Businesses who are shortlisted for an award will be invited to a glitzy black tie awards ceremony at the Pavilions of Harrogate on May 25, hosted by former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood.

There are less than two weeks left to get your entries in for this year’s Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards

Destination Harrogate is sponsoring the Retail, Leisure or Hospitality Business of the Year award and Helen Suckling, Partnerships and Commercial Manager for the organisation, is encouraging everyone to get involved to celebrate some fantastic businesses.

She said: “We are delighted to support the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards, which celebrate the enviable quality of our local businesses and the wealth of talent we have across the Harrogate district business community.

"Events such as these showcase our destination as an amazing place to meet and do business and throw a spotlight upon the fantastic business opportunities we have within the district.

"In sponsoring the award category for Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business, we’re highlighting an industry sector that incorporates many of our key tourism strengths and is a significant contributor to Harrogate district’s visitor economy.”

The awards up for grabs at this years awards include:

- Best Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business of the Year (sponsored by Destination Harrogate)

- Technology and Digital Award

- Diversity and Inclusion Award (NEW)

- Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group)

- Sustainability Award

- Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park)

- Employee Health and Wellbeing Programme (NEW)

- Best Independent Business of the Year

- Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law)

- Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors)

- Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions)

- Business Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

- Business in the Community Award (sponsored by Brackenfield School)

- Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners)

- Lifetime Achievement Award