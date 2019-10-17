Dine out for £10 in Harrogate this week

Residents and visitors can look forward to ten days of eating out in Harrogate for just £10 with free bus travel thrown in.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has launched ‘Eat Out Harrogate’, which will run from October 18-28. The ten day celebration of eating out will offer a range of menus in venues across the town centre for just £10 per person.

The Orchid is one of the restaurants taking part in the Dine Out campaign.'From left: Kimhun Kanjan, Assistant Manager and John Fox of Harrogate BID.

Participating venues include the Fat Badger, Harrogate Fine Wine Company, Café Marconi, The Orchid, Mama Doreen’s Emporium, The Old Swan Hotel, The White Hart Hotel, SCRAN, So! Bar and Eats, The Tap on Tower Street, The Devonshire Tap House, Essenza Bar and Restaurant, Farmhouse and William and Victoria.

Transdev, which runs the Harrogate Bus Company, is offering a special voucher to ‘Eat Out and Ride Home for Free’ which can be obtained from participating venues. Just pick up a voucher card with your restaurant bill and hand to your bus driver for a free ride home.

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID, said: “With over 130 restaurants in Harrogate the town has become renowned for its good taste. ‘Eat Out Harrogate’ offers a chance to experiment and experience eating out at affordable prices. It is just one of the BID initiatives to help ignite our day and night-time economy at a time of year when it can be quiet for our hospitality trade.”

The £10 menus will be on offer in addition to the venue’s normal working menu. Each participating venue will decide on the £10 offer, whether it be two courses for £10, a main course with a drink or Afternoon Tea.

The ten day food celebration is supported by Destination Harrogate, an association of hotels and hoteliers that works to promote Harrogate as a tourist destination, as well as celebrate its hospitality sector.

Simon Cotton, MD at the HRH Hotel Group which includes the Yorkshire and White Hart Hotels, said: “There’s often dine in for £10 deals in supermarkets, but we hope this initiative will encourage people to come out and experience Harrogate’s vibrant eating out scene. We have an enormous wealth of fine hotels in Harrogate, many with amazing restaurants. We want local residents to come and experience our hotel dining offer, as well as of course, those staying and visiting.”

Venues, including cafes, pubs, restaurants and hotels in the BID area are eligible to take part in the initiative. The BID area covers the town centre’s four quarters – Montpellier, Kings, West Park and Victoria Quarter.

The initiative follows Harrogate BID’s launch of its Eat:Drink Guide which showcases where to eat.

John added: “It’s a chance to try restaurants out for a fixed menu fee, soak in the lively atmosphere, get off the sofa and escape those TV dinners, meet friends, or just treat the family. The BID team plan to build on the £10 for ten days food-spree in February too, when we hope even more venues will take part.”

For participating restaurants go to www.dineoutharrogate.com and look out for Dine Out for a Tenner logos at venues around town.