Developer's £485.000 investment in community in Harrogate district town as part of plans for 64 new houses

The local community is also set to benefit from a £465,000 cash injection into local schools, transport and healthcare courtesy of the UK’s leading mixed-tenure developer, and partner Yorkshire Housing, one of Yorkshire’s leading housing associations.

The two, three and four-bedroom family homes will be built on the site of the former Trelleborg factory on Halfpenny Lane for partner Yorkshire Housing.

Planning permission for the new homes was granted earlier in 2022 and discussions around section 106 contributions have now been agreed to ensure that adequate provision will be made for education, healthcare and transport.

The site layout for the successful planning application for 64 new affordable houses in Knaresborough.

Countryside will invest around £485,000 into the community with:

£281,561.50 for education

£75,937 towards healthcare

£35,397 for local highway improvements

£90,978.67 for investment in improvements to the following:

Stockwell Allotments, the cemetery at St John the Baptist churchyard, urban greenspace at Jacob Smith Park, parks and gardens at Knaresborough Castle and the expansion and enhancement of sports facilities and children’s play area at King George Field.

Andy Poyner, Managing Director Yorkshire of Countryside Partnerships said: “Countryside Partnerships is committed to regenerating areas and creating communities people can be proud of.

"This site will combine spacious, high-quality homes with an exciting and evolving community where people will love to live.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Yorkshire Housing on this inclusive residential development.”