Demolition plan for Harrogate's former Debenhams store hit by wave of objections

The former Debenhams store before it closed in January. Photo: Google.

Historic England, Harrogate Civic Society, Historic Buildings and Places, and a council conservation officer have all objected to the proposals for the Parliament Street store which has stood empty since Debenhams closed the last of its branches in January.

Wetherby-based developers Stirling Prescient are behind the plans to flatten the building to make way for 50 apartments and two commercial units.

The company said its proposals are "sensitive" to the character of Parliament Street, which is also home to Bettys Tea Room and Harrogate Turkish Baths.

A computer-generated image of the proposed building to replace Harrogate's empty Debenhams store.

But Historic England described the proposed five-storey building as "unsympathetic" to the area’s architectural heritage, as well as the setting of the Grade-II listed Westminster Arcade which adjoins the site.

Historic Buildings and Places also said it "strongly disagrees" with a report which concludes parts of the former store are of limited historic interest.

The existing building had been used for retail for over a century, formerly being home to the Buckley’s and Busby’s stores from the 1900s.

The plans submitted to Harrogate Borough Council include two commercial units on the ground floor and a mixture of one, two and three-bedroom apartments on the upper floors of the proposed building.

A 15-space basement car park, cycle storage and a central courtyard feature for residents are also included in the plans.

Emma Gibbens, principal conservation officer at Harrogate Borough Council, said in a letter of objection that she believed parts of the building could be redeveloped instead of being demolished.

She said: “The loss of the traditional building form and architectural detail would be harmful to the street scene and character and special interest of the conservation area.

"If demolition can be proven to be required, then a revised scheme would be required for a replacement building; otherwise, the historic buildings should be retained."

Harrogate Civic Society also said in another letter of objection that it "cannot regard the proposal as satisfactory," adding there was an opportunity to improve the setting of the Westminster Arcade which opened next door in 1898.

The civic society said: "This development is in a very important location in the conservation area and in particular it adjoins the listed Westminster Arcade

"We have a very strong objection to the height of the proposed building which is overpowering, particularly in relation to the setting and tower of the Westminster Arcade as seen along Parliament Street and Ripon Road.

"The proposed building is unsatisfactory, due to its height and monolithic appearance in the conservation area.

"The opportunity should be taken to improve the setting of the listed Westminster Arcade, which this proposal does not do."

A decision on the plans is expected from Harrogate Borough Council in the coming weeks.