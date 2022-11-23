Delight as North Yorkshire hotel is voted in the UK top ten by panel of experts

Top 10 in the UK - Grantley Hall near Ripon boasts incredible spa and gym facilities, among its luxury attributes.(Picture by Simon Hulme)

Located five miles from Ripon and 11 miles from Harrogate, Grantley Hall is a relative newcomer to the luxury hotel sector.

Offering 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, and three stunning bars, yesterday saw the hotel feature in The Top 50 Boutique Hotels in the UK voted by leading industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers.

Although not the winner; that accolade fell to Lime Wood Hotel, set in the heart of the spectacular New Forest national park, Grantley Hall achieved a remarkable sixth place.

First opened among the stunning beauty of a wooded landscape in June 2019, it’s rapidly become one of the finest country house hotel and spas in the country.

Grantley Hall’s top of the range facilities include the Three Graces Spa and state-of-the-art facilities in its ELITE Luxury Gym.

The Top 10 Boutique Hotels 2022

1 Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire

2 The Newt, Somerset

3 Heckfield Place, Hampshire

4 The Pig at Bridge Place, Kent

5 Lympstone Manor, Devon

6 Grantley Hall, North Yorkshire

7 Artist Residence London, London

8 Idle Rocks, Cornwall

9 Thyme, Cotswolds

10 Padstow Townhouse, Cornwall

Chris Lowe, Group Director, Hospitality and Manufacturing at William Reed said: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels.”