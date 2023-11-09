'Deeply honoured' Harrogate district hotel is named top destination for service in UK in Condé Nast Johansens Awards
The five-star hotel, Grantley Hall, which boasts the Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin, triumphed earlier this week at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024.
The prestigious awards aim to celebrate the very best in the UK’s hospitality industry and are a trusted mark of luxury and quality.
Richard Sykes, Managing Director at Grantley Hall, said: “Receiving the award for 'Best Service' at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2024 is a moment of immense pride for the entire Grantley Hall family.
“This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, our dedicated team's passion for hospitality and the genuine care we extend to each and every guest.
"We are deeply honoured by this recognition, as it only strengthens our resolve to continue exceeding the expectations of those we have the privilege to serve and experience the magic of Grantley Hall."
Located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, Grantley Hall is privately owned by Valeria Sykes who bought the property with a vision of creating a legacy for her family.
It includes 47 exquisite bedrooms, five indulgent restaurants, and three stunning bars.
In addition, it offers the Three Graces Spa or experience state-of-the-art facilities in the ELITE Luxury Gym.
Its stunning grounds feature a Kitchen Garden and English Heritage listed Japanese Garden which dates back to 1910.
