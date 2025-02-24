Dacre, Son & Hartley acquires long established rural agency

One of the region’s largest independent estate agents, Dacre, Son & Hartley, has acquired the longstanding North Yorkshire-based rural property consultancy, Lister Haigh.

The Lister Haigh team, which offers agricultural and rural consultancy, specialist planning and development advice, along with residential sales, lettings and property management, will now join Ilkley headquartered Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Lister Haigh was founded by Oswald Lister in 1919, establishing a well-known business of Yorkshire agricultural auctioneers and valuers. John Haigh joined in 1990 and Lister Haigh was incorporated in 2002 when the business of James Johnston, Boroughbridge was acquired and Catherine Johnston joined John as a director. She was followed by Giles Chaplin who became a director in 2011. All three will remain with the firm, which has an annual turnover of around £500,000.

Dacre, Son & Hartley was founded more than 200 years ago and is Yorkshire’s largest independent estate agency with 18 offices across North and West Yorkshire. The firm offers a comprehensive portfolio of property services including residential sales and lettings, agricultural management, survey services and specialist nationwide healthcare investment advice through its Leeds based Dacres Commercial subsidiary.

Patrick McCutcheon, head of residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Lister Haigh is another long-established Yorkshire property company with an excellent reputation in the rural sector, readily complementing our own range of services within that sphere.

“The company has a hugely experienced team, including Catherine Johnston and Giles Chaplin, who will play a major part of our future offering as we further enhance our rural and development services. Crucially, it also gives Lister Haigh’s existing clients access to a much broader marketing and knowledge base across our 18 offices, and via our far-reaching digital and online presence.

“Last year we launched our new lettings division, after selling the previous portfolio in 2020. Lister Haigh has a significant managed residential rentals portfolio in North Yorkshire and this acquisition quickly increases our growing market share as we re-establish ourselves in the sector.”

Catherine Johnston from Lister Haigh, added: “Dacre, Son & Hartley is a very well-recognised and hugely respected name in Yorkshire property. There’s no doubt that the combined skillset gives us one of the most experienced and knowledgeable rural and agricultural practices in the region. This is great news for our clients, our people and the sector as a whole.”