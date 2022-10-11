Curtain falls as International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival announces departure from Harrogate in battle over costs

Happy days for-International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival at Harrogate are over as organisers announced they were to leave the town next year.

The International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival was founded in Buxton in 1994 by Ian Smith and his son Neil before concerns over funding led to a move to Harrogate in 2014.

Within a few years, however, a ‘peace deal’ saw an agreement to stage a complementary series of G&S events in Buxton alongside the Harrogate programme, in a script which could have been written by the Victorian-era theatrical partnership of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan themselves.

Still, all seemed well at its new home at the Royal Hall in Harrogate with thousands of people attending a welter of top quality G&S shows for nearly a fortnight each August..

But, now, following the 28th International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival held less than two months ago at the Royal Hall, that era is about to come to an end.

The cause being identified by directors Janet and Neil Smith, once again, is money.

A spokesperson for said: “In 2023 it will be 30 years since we first staged the festival in Buxton Opera House, and yesterday, we formally agreed to take the festival lock, stock and barrel back to this beautiful, welcoming town again.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. Sadly we were presented with Harrogate Convention Centre's new costings for next year, which would see our overall costs more than double, making the festival in Harrogate impossible to stage.

"With no compromises forthcoming, we entered into discussions with Buxton Opera House, who pulled out every stop to accommodate the Festival, ensuring a sustainable future for this important event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are immensely sorry to leave so many fantastic friends in Harrogate and the magnificent Royal Hall theatre.

"Buxton is, and always will be, the spiritual home of the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival.

"We are excited to return and look forward to seeing everyone there next year.”

But Harrogate Convention Centre director Paul Lorimer said the town had tried its hardest to retain the major arts event and there were practical and financial obstacles organisers had failed to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past eight years, Harrogate Convention Centre and the Royal Hall has been proud to have supported the Gilbert and Sullivan festival to the tune of over £200k of in-kind services and support.

“We have also supported the festival with a discount of over 90% on venue hire.

She continued: “We tried to explore with the organisers how their event could change to reduce the costs to the venue however the organisers wished to retain the same event with the same levels of support despite dwindling numbers attending.

“Our feedback from the hospitality sector indicated that the timing of the festival, in the middle of the summer holidays, was at time when hotels are generally at capacity resulting in limited additional economic impact from the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We regret to see them leave but respect their commercial decision and wish the festival all the best for their future.”