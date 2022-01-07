Crucial meeting: Harrogate BID set to unveil new ideas for 2022

The Harrogate BID team, led by chair Sara Ferguson, pictured centre, sees its mission as doing more and more to support traders all-year round.

After the success of its pre-Christmas feast of activities and events, Harrogate BID believes 2022 will be a crucial year for the town’s economy - and it is determined to maintain its high profile efforts to help shops and businesses.

Despite the success of a series of partnerships which resulted in crowd pleasers such as the Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, festive street illuminations and free parking, the BID team, led by chair Sara Ferguson and manager Matthew Chapman sees its mission as doing more and more to support traders all-year round.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of that ongoing commitment, BID will unveil an exciting list of measures for this year at its AGM being held next Thursday, January 13 at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate from 11am to 1pm.

Sara Ferguson, Harrogate BID Chair, said: “At next week’s AGM, which all BID Company Members are invited to attend, we will be unveiling our plans for the coming 12 months.

“Despite the best efforts of Covid during 2021, we still managed to successfully complete many of last year’s objectives, and more.

“This, in turn, has given us a fantastic platform to build on as we continue to deliver key aims of our business plan.”

Launched three years ago after winning the support of 82% of businesses in a town centre wide ballot, Harrogate BID carries its work out with funds raised from a levy paid each year by businesses in the BID area of Harrogate which is located predominately in the town centre.

Harrogate BID hasn’t been idle since the heady days of the the first-ever Harrogate Christmas Fayre held in the Cambridge Street area in December.

It has just brought back Sunday Freeway which sees it sponsoring free journeys on the electric buses run by The Harrogate Bus Company every Sunday for all of January and February.

Next week’s AGM is only open to the 70-odd BID Company members but organisers are keen that as many of them as possible should attend on Thursday.

The last Harrogate BID board elections were held in November 2020.

The BID term lasts five years.

Its future will depend on the result of the next Business Improvement District (BID) ballot in late 2023.

To book at place at the AGM, email [email protected]