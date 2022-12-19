County council's leaders to speak on Harrogate economy's future in a post-devolution world

Speaking at the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce meeting at Rudding Park on Monday, January 9 will be North Yorkshire County Council leader Coun Carl Les.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce’s January meeting will focus on the impact that devolution, local government reform and a new directly-elected mayor for North Yorkshire will have on the town’s economy, rather than simply politics.

Speaking at the event at Rudding Park on Monday, January 9 will be North Yorkshire County Council leader Coun Carl Les and the county council’ chief executive Richard Flinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chamber’s chief executive David Simister says he is keen to learn what is on the cards for the future of some of the town’s most important ‘crown jewels’, including Harrogate Convention Centre.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: “As an organisation which has been the voice of Harrogate businesses for more than 125 years, we are keen to work closely with the new authority.

“The creation of a new, single tier authority is the biggest change in local government since 1974, and we are

delighted to have Coun Les and Mr Flinton with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to hear from them their vision for economic growth, and to hear the likely implications of greater devolution.

"Harrogate Convention Centre is one of the biggest economic drivers for the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Currently owned by Harrogate Borough Council, come April 1 it will fall under the new authority.

“We have learned that a new strategic board is to be created to oversee the venue’s proposed £49m redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we don’t know yet is the make-up of this body.

“This meeting will also be an opportunity for businesses to raise their own questions, be it the future of Harrogate Convention Centre, transport links, or even interest in the former Viper Rooms night club!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doors open for the event at 5.30pm with speakers taking to the platform at 6.15pm.

As an ‘open meeting’, first-time visitors are welcome to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad