Countdown starts for awards as entry deadline looms closer

Time is running out for businesses to enter the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2022, with the deadline for entries now only two weeks away. PHOTO: Gerard Binks.

Early indications suggest that this year may see a record number of entries as interest in the awards, which are now in their 17th year, reaches unseen levels following their cancellation last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards, which are sponsored by Knaresborough-based electric heating specialist Ignition Group, are open to businesses based across the Harrogate District, Wetherby, Tadcaster, and surrounding areas.

There are 14 categories, and entering is easy – just go to www.harrogatebusinessawards.co.uk and follow the links.

Entries must be received by noon on Friday, April 29. A shortlist for each category will be revealed in a special edition of this newspaper on Thursday, May 19.

Stephen Hankinson, managing director of headline sponsor Ignition Group, said: “For many businesses, the last two years have been extremely challenging, but we hope that brighter days are on the horizon for this business community. Together we have shown that through determination and relentless drive we can, and will, thrive.

“It’s now time to come together and share stories of innovation, success, creativity, and tenacity, and celebrate what makes the Harrogate business community exceptional.

“Here at Ignition, we want to encourage businesses of all shapes and sizes to enter these awards and be recognised for being at the top of their game in our area.”

Marcus Black, joint-managing director of Slingsby Gin, which is sponsoring the event’s drinks reception, said: “Now more than ever it’s important to recognise those businesses that have contributed so much to making Harrogate such a wonderful place to live, work and relax.

“So please join me in nominating those businesses in the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards 2022. Cheers!”

The winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie ceremony, which is widely viewed as a highlight of the region’s business calendar. It will be hosted by former BBC Look North anchorman Harry Gration MBE at Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, June 30.

Mr Hankinson added: “We cannot wait to meet the talented teams and individuals behind the outstanding achievements of the last two years. It’s been a long wait, but it’s going to be well worth it!”

Simon Cotton, managing director of HRH Group, which is sponsoring the Best Rural Business category, said he too was looking forward to the event.

“We’re delighted to be involved as a sponsor this year in the Harrogate Business Excellence Awards,” he said. “We think it’s a great marketing opportunity, it’s superb to be able to celebrate business excellence in our town, and it’s a great opportunity to network on the night too. I look forward to meeting everyone and getting involved soon.”

There are still category sponsorship opportunities available – contact [email protected] for details.