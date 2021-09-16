Council’s £300k scheme completes in Ripon city centre

The £300,000 investment project to provide energy-efficient offices at Phoenix Business Park in Ripon is now complete and available for businesses to rent.

The council has created new employment space and refurbished three existing units, which exceed the latest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) requirements.

The new offices have been awarded an EPC rating of A, which means they are highly energy-efficient and have lower running costs. They also achieved a high BREEAM sustainability assessment.

Electric vehicle charging points support the council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) strategy and help reducing carbon emissions.

The project was carried out by Harrogate construction firm Dalebuild Limited.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: “We wanted to ensure Harrogate district businesses have the space around them to grow and expand as their business does.

“This investment at Phoenix Business Park does just that, by creating flexible spaces with leases designed around their needs. As well as providing them with modern, energy efficient accommodation with high-speed digital connectivity. It is fantastic news to hear that the new offices have also been awarded an A rating on the Energy Performance Certificate as well as a very high BREEAM rating.

“We have ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions across the district and this is yet another example of our steps to achieve this.”

Employer Ripon Farm Services recently renewed its lease and took on additional space at Phoenix Business Park.

After-sales manager Phil Gregg said: “Phoenix Business Park allows us to house some of our group functions for our 11 agricultural dealerships located throughout Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire while being close to our head office on Dallamires Lane. The units ensure an enjoyable working environment in the heart of our beautiful city.”