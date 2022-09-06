Cost of Living: Harrogate charity chief warns of care home closures due to rising energy costs

Sue Cawthray, chief executive of Harrogate Neighbours, said spiralling bills were already being felt by care providers, with the charity’s own gas costs more than doubling over the last 12 months to over £90,000.

She added the looming winter and further price rises was a “huge concern” for the care sector which looks after the most vulnerable in society.

Mrs Cawthray said: “Those working in social care are responsible for people’s lives and we have got to make sure that not only are our residents warm, but also that food costs are addressed.

Sue Cawthray - CEO of care provider Harrogate Neighbours.

“I have a colleague who is a small care provider and very concerned about how he is actually going to pay the wages, nevermind keep people warm.”

The new prime minister Liz Truss has pledged to “act immediately” on the energy crisis – with a price freeze funded by government-backed loans to energy companies widely expected.

But with the full details of the plans yet to be announced, Mrs Cawthray said the charity was already looking at different ways to reduce its energy costs, including the use of heating monitors in residential rooms and solar panels.

The Independent Care Group (ICG) Chair, Mike Padgham.

She added that any government plans must include care homes and charities like Harrogate Neighbours which provides residential care and a hot meal delivery service.

She said: “The government needs to be helping out everybody – it worries me just how people are going to cope.

“We use a huge amount of energy, not just in our residential areas but also in our kitchens and for our meals on wheels service so we have really got to think about our costs.

“This is a huge concern for us as we are a not-for-profit organisation

“At The Cuttings, our residents are responsible for their own bills so we have got to ensure they are not going to be turning down their heating to save money.

“We are going to have to be creative and innovative, as we always are.”

The Independent Care Group (ICG) has written to the health secretary Steve Barclay calling for urgent support.

A survey of its members revealed that 96% had seen costs of things like energy and staff increase and 96% were finding it increasingly hard to run their business, with 81% fearing they would be unable to meet rising costs.

Some 93% have started making savings and of those surveyed, 81% were considering putting up prices to commissioners and private residents.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “Covid-19 posed a very real threat to the survival of many care providers but I genuinely fear the cost of living and staffing crises might be even more devastating.

“I don’t think the Government understands the severity of the situation.

“We are in a full-blown crisis, where people are unable to have the care they need. That can mean when your mother or father needs someone to help them get up in the morning, or get dressed, cook a meal, or get to bed, that won’t happen.

“Or when a relative needs a room in a care home, then there won’t be any available.

“The Government must also appreciate that maintaining a strong social care sector is vital to maintaining an effective health service, as social care and NHS care have to work together – allowing one to wither will inevitably damage the other.”