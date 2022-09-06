Cost of living: Harrogate CAMRA's call for energy cap for struggling independent bars and breweries

Allan Gauld, chairman of the Harrogate and Ripon branch of CAMRA, said he supported a new letter asking for new support from the Government.

"The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in common with organisations representing the UK’s independent brewers and beer consumers have called for urgent action on energy and support for the hospitality sector," said Mr Gauld.

"With brewers facing skyrocketing energy bills, frequent ingredient shortages and price hikes, and consumers unable to afford to support local pubs, the organisations are calling on the Government to step in and tackle the issues.

Allan Gauld, chairman of the Harrogate and Ripon branch of CAMRA, pictured right, at the popular Little Ale House in Harrogate which was named its Pub of the Year 2022.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This includes an urgent cap on energy prices for small businesses as well as greater support to go green and reduce their energy needs through grants for renewable technology."

The national chair of CAMRA said she was worried that many businesses in the beer industry which had managed to survive the pandemic will be forced to close their doors for good

Nik Antona said: “If pubs increased prices for consumers at the same rate as their energy bills, we would be paying £15 or £20 per pint at the bar – which obviously isn’t viable.