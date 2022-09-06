Cost of living: Harrogate CAMRA's call for energy cap for struggling independent bars and breweries
The head of Harrogate's CAMRA group has joined calls for an urgent cap on energy bills for independent pubs and brewers.
Allan Gauld, chairman of the Harrogate and Ripon branch of CAMRA, said he supported a new letter asking for new support from the Government.
"The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in common with organisations representing the UK’s independent brewers and beer consumers have called for urgent action on energy and support for the hospitality sector," said Mr Gauld.
"With brewers facing skyrocketing energy bills, frequent ingredient shortages and price hikes, and consumers unable to afford to support local pubs, the organisations are calling on the Government to step in and tackle the issues.
Most Popular
-
1
The 'legal challenge' that is forcing popular Harrogate restaurant bar to change its name
-
2
Why award-winning Harrogate cafe-bar owner is offering £500 reward to recruit staff
-
3
Cost of living: Harrogate MP welcomes Liz Truss's victory but calls for new support package
-
4
Harrogate Hospital Radio pick up trio of accolades at national broadcasting awards
-
5
Review: What is new Harrogate bar restaurant Cosy Club like and will it succeed in town's food and drink scene
"This includes an urgent cap on energy prices for small businesses as well as greater support to go green and reduce their energy needs through grants for renewable technology."
The national chair of CAMRA said she was worried that many businesses in the beer industry which had managed to survive the pandemic will be forced to close their doors for good
Nik Antona said: “If pubs increased prices for consumers at the same rate as their energy bills, we would be paying £15 or £20 per pint at the bar – which obviously isn’t viable.
“CAMRA is urging the Prime Minister to take urgent action to introduce an energy price cap to help the UK’s world-famous pubs and breweries with the astronomical energy bills which threaten to destroy livelihoods and close scores of pubs for good."