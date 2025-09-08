This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Pensioners, get ready - Winter Fuel Payment season is almost here 🏠

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Fuel Payment 2025 will help pensioners with heating costs over winter

Postal applications open Monday, September 15; phone applications start October 13

Eligible applicants usually need to have reached state pension age and meet residency rules

Payment amounts range from £250 to £600, depending on age and household circumstances

Applying early ensures payments arrive in time for the colder months

With colder months just around the corner, older people are being reminded that the Winter Fuel Payment (WFP) season is fast approaching.

The payment, designed to help with heating costs over winter, is available to pensioners in the UK, but timing is key if you want to make sure you receive it on schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with just days to go before postal applications open, eligible pensioners are advised to prepare their details now.

The payment can make a real difference in keeping homes warm during winter, and submitting your application promptly ensures you won’t miss out. Here is everything you need to know about it.

(Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who can get the Winter Fuel Payment?

The Winter Fuel Payment is typically available to people born on or before a certain qualifying date.

For the 2025–26 winter season, most applicants will need to have reached the State Pension age (that is, have been born before September 22, 1959), though there are exceptions for certain carers and veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pensioners with a taxable income of £35,000 or less will automatically receive the payment.

Residency requirements also apply: you must have lived in the UK for at least one day in each of the six qualifying years, though there are some allowances for those living abroad in certain circumstances.

How much will I get?

Payment amounts usually range between £250 and £600, depending on age and household circumstances. Eligible pensioners can expect a letter from the DWP in October or November outlining the exact amount of their Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some applicants may receive an extra amount if they were born before a specific year or live with a partner who also qualifies. The payment is not taxable, and it is separate from other benefits like Pension Credit.

Do I need to apply for the Winter Fuel Payment 2025?

Most people who reached the state pension age before the qualifying week and are receiving the state pension or certain benefits (like Pension Credit) typically get the payment automatically, and do not need to apply.

But, the following groups will need to make a claim:

People who don’t get these qualifying benefits automatically

Those living abroad but eligible under special rules

Carers or veterans who meet certain criteria

Anyone who hasn’t received a form from the Winter Fuel Payment Centre

When do applications open for Winter Fuel Payment 2025?

You can apply for this year’s Winter Fuel Payment by post from Monday, September 15. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start sending claim forms to eligible recipients automatically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t receive a form, you can request one from the Winter Fuel Payment Centre. Once you’ve received a form, fill it out carefully, check your personal information, and return it as instructed.

Applying early ensures that your payment can be processed and received in time for the colder months.

Note that in Northern Ireland, Winter Fuel Payment claims are handled by the Northern Ireland Department for Communities. Contact the DfC Winter Fuel Payment helpline to request a claim form.

In Scotland, the is the same as in the rest of the UK, so eligible Scottish pensioners can claim just like those in England and Wales

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I apply by phone?

For those who like the convenience of applying over the phone, applications open on Monday, October 13.

Phone lines are usually busy early on, so it may be worth calling slightly later in the day or during midweek for a quicker response.

When calling, have your National Insurance number and bank details ready, as you’ll need these to complete your application.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Utility Warehouse Cut costs by bundling household bills with Utility Warehouse (aff) £ 0.00 Buy now Buy now With household expenses continuing to rise and energy bills still higher than pre-crisis levels, more people are turning to Utility Warehouse (UW) to save money. UW lets you bundle services like broadband, mobile, energy and insurance into one streamlined account—reducing hassle while unlocking multi-service discounts. The more you bundle, the more you save. Customers benefit from a single monthly bill, up to £400 towards early exit fees, and access to cashback on everyday spending. UW also offers the UK’s cheapest variable energy tariff when bundled, helping shield households from further price hikes. Find out more about switching to Utility Warehouse