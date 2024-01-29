Well-known Harrogate restaurant is to reopen after weeks of temporary closure for refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Previously the location of a series of different pubs for many decades, Zizzi first opened its doors at 1 Station Square in Harrogate after The Harlow Gate closed in 2009.

The Italian restaurant located on the corner of James Street facing Station Parade is part of a group of 135 restaurants across the UK and Ireland boasting signature pizza ovens.

Serving tasty Italian dishes from pizza and calzone on wooden boards, to pasta, risotto, salads and indulgent desserts, Zizzi Harrogate has been closed temporarily in recent weeks while refurbishment work takes place.

Known for its colourfully-painted interior design, the restaurant is set to reopen next week on Tuesday, February 6.

Zizzi normally opens Monday to Sunday from 11.30am to 10pm.