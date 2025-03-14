UK travellers get more time to plan their trips as visa delays push back costs until 2027 🌍

UK travellers will avoid paying the £6 ‘euro-visa’ fee until at least 2027

The ETIAS scheme, designed for visa-exempt visitors, has been delayed multiple times

The Entry/Exit System (EES) rollout, also delayed, must be operational before ETIAS starts

Brexit-related issues and logistical challenges have caused delays in the new systems

For now, British tourists will continue to have passports manually stamped at borders

British travellers have been handed a temporary reprieve from paying for a "euro-visa," as a long-delayed EU travel authorisation scheme has been pushed back to at least April 2027.

The €7 (£6) Electronic Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) was originally scheduled to come into effect shortly after the implementation of the EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES).

But Brexit-related bureaucracy and logistical challenges have resulted in a staggered roll-out of the EES, meaning UK tourists will not need to pay for the permit for at least another three years.

(Photo: by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

What is the EES and Etias?

The Entry/Exit System (EES) is designed to replace the current practice of manually stamping passports at Schengen borders.

Instead, travellers from outside the EU, including Britons, will have their movements digitally recorded upon entry and exit. The system will also require biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial scans, to be taken.

Etias, often informally referred to as the "euro-visa," is a separate electronic travel authorisation scheme similar to the US’ ESTA. It will apply to visitors from visa-exempt countries, including the UK, and will cost €7 (£6).

Once in place, British tourists will need to apply for an Etias before visiting any of the Schengen Area nations.

The Schengen Area comprises most EU countries, excluding Ireland and Cyprus, along with non-EU nations such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.

Multiple delays and a phased roll-out

The EES was initially due to launch in 2022 but has faced repeated delays. A "big bang" introduction was planned for 10 November 2024, but this was abandoned due to concerns that the central database and member states were not ready.

Instead, a gradual implementation will take place, with only a small proportion of border posts initially connected to the new system. Biometric requirements will also be optional for the first two months.

The EU has now confirmed that the EES will not be fully operational until April 2026 at the earliest. Etias, which can only be introduced once the EES has been functioning for six months, is now unlikely to be mandatory before April 2027

Even then, it will remain voluntary for a further six months, meaning that British holidaymakers could avoid the fee until late 2027.

Impact on UK travellers

For the time being, Britons visiting the EU and Schengen Area will continue to have their passports manually stamped upon arrival and departure. This is expected to cause longer queues at busy travel hubs such as Eurostar terminals, ferry ports, and airports.

Once fully implemented, the EES will streamline border control, but until then, travellers should prepare for potential delays.

While the postponement of Etias saves British holidaymakers from an additional travel cost for now, the UK travel industry has already spent over £100 million preparing for the new system.

Infrastructure upgrades at major entry points like the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel, and Eurostar have been ongoing to accommodate the changes.

For now, British travellers can enjoy a temporary financial reprieve, but as 2027 approaches, they should be prepared for the eventual introduction of the Etias system and its associated costs.

