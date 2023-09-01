News you can trust since 1836
Two new bars open on one street in Knaresborough in major boost to town's food and drink scene

The recent opening of two new independent bars on Knaresborough’s High Street is adding another dimension to the town’s food and drink scene.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:19 BST

The launch of Berry's Tavern at 48 High Street and the 1858 bar and restaurant just a few doors down at number 42 means this busy thoroughfare now boasts at least five top quality bars, dotted among its shops and businesses.

Offering a range of beers, including international, an exclusive wine menu and cheese and meat platters, Berry’s Tavern is a relaxed and airy space with stylish wooden floor board interiors and wooden seated booths.

Meanwhile, 1858, which opened just last week, is situated in the former NatWest bank building which closed in 2017.

Berry's Tavern at 48 High Street, Knaresborough is a relaxed and airy space with stylish wooden floor board interiors and wooden seated booths.
Berry’s Tavern at 48 High Street, Knaresborough is a relaxed and airy space with stylish wooden floor board interiors and wooden seated booths.
It offers lunch and evening meals and Sunday roasts as well as drinks.

Other renowned food and drink establishments on Knaresborough’s High Street include:

The Crown Inn - JD Wetherspoon, 71-75 High Street.

Carriages – Bistro Pub & Bar,87/89 High Street.

SO! bar and eats, 1 Silver Street (just off the High Street facing the bus station).

Knaresborough is home to a wide range of independent shops, galleries, cafes and restaurants, as well as weekly, monthly and seasonal markets.

Another boost for the town’s food and drink sector this week came with the reopening of the Dower House as The Knaresborough Inn after a major renovation.

Part of the changes to the historic hotel include the creation of a brand-new bar and restaurant space with 200 covers open to guests and visitors.

Related topics:KnaresboroughJD Wetherspoon