TV's Matt Baker on hand to reveal UK's biggest outdoor holiday homes show is coming to Harrogate for first time ever

For the first time in its history, the UK's biggest outdoor holiday homes show will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate this year.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th May 2023, 08:45 BST- 2 min read

On hand to support the launch of ticket sales for the Great Holiday Home Show 2023 was TV presenter Matt Baker MBE.

The Bafta award-winning TV presenter was broadcast live on the Great Holiday Home Stage chatting to TV presenter Christine Talbot about this year’s exciting event which will run at the GYS in Harrogate from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10, 2023.

His latest TV project Travels with Mum and Dad has seen him with his parents Mike and Janice taking their refurbished caravan on a breath-taking trip around the north of England.

TV presenters Matt Baker MBE and Christine Talbot launching the Great Holiday Home Show which will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate this year.TV presenters Matt Baker MBE and Christine Talbot launching the Great Holiday Home Show which will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate this year.
Matt, who will be on stage at the Great Holiday Home Show in Harrogate on Sunday, September 10 hosted by Christine Talbot, said: “I've made a life out of exploring Britain, both on and off screen.

"From camper vans to caravans, I love taking a home from home along for the ride.

"You can go wherever you want, whenever you want, with an ever-changing view.”

Meanwhile, Christine Talbot will host the Great Holiday Home Stage which will feature Matt Baker MBE on Sunday 10th September.

The show will include the latest models and largest outdoor range of holiday homes, caravans, motorhomes and all aspects of life exploring the great outdoors.

And more special guests will be revealed in the coming months.

Richard Jones, chairman of the Great Holiday Home Show, said: “We are very excited to have Matt at the show this year talking about his love of the great outdoors.

"Now more than ever, many people are choosing to have a holiday home and we look forward to welcoming them to Harrogate in September for a spectacular show.”

Tickets are on sale now with children under 16 going free with an accompanying paying adult.

To book, go to:www.thegreatholidayhomeshow.seetickets.com/

The Great Holiday Home Show has been held at The Lawns since 1976 but will be held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate for the first time in 2023.

