Top Harrogate luxury hotel's popular managing director announces his retirement

Peter Banks is retiring from his executive role at Rudding Park after 28 years at the helm.

During this time Rudding Park has grown from £2m to £28m turnover and has won more than 60 awards including Hotel of the Year (AA, 2020), Independent Hotel of the Year (Catey Awards 2019) and Hotel of the Year (Visit England 2018).

On making the announcement, the charismatic MD described Rudding Park as his “spiritual home”.

“There is no doubt, Rudding Park is my spiritual home and the owners, the Mackaness family and the Rudding Park team will remain lifelong friends.

"As such, I will not be a stranger as I will no doubt often be found on the golf course in a bid to reduce my handicap!”

The owner of Rudding Park, Simon Mackaness, paid tribute to Mr Banks:

“Peter and I have been on a roller coaster journey together and Peter has been totally responsible for creating a popular, successful and commercially viable resort,” said Mr Mackaness.

"On a personal and professional level, words cannot express my thanks for all he has achieved during his 28 years with Rudding Park.”

In the short term, Mr Banks will be taking some time off but then plans to continue his career as advisor, consultant and non-executive director in the hospitality industry.

With his tongue slightly in his cheek, Mr Banks said: “I recognise there is an element of irony in my future move, having previously described hospitality consultants as being like someone who visits the field of battle after the battle is over and bayonets the wounded.

"But I thrive on a challenge and am looking forward to helping hoteliers across Europe ensure their properties are profitable, successful and sustainable using the wealth of experience I have amassed over the years.”