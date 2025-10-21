This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Classic costumes for kids are flying off the shelves ahead of Halloween 🛒

Tesco has launched a 25% off Halloween sale for Clubcard members, running from October 20–26

Prices start at just £7.50, with discounts on kids’ costumes including witches, skeletons, and pop culture favourites

The offer marks the return of F&F clothing to Tesco.com for the first time in more than five years

Shoppers can now buy costumes online or in-store, earning Clubcard points and choosing home delivery or free store returns

The move follows strong customer demand for online F&F shopping and adds convenience ahead of Halloween

Tesco has kicked off a spook-tacular sale just in time for Halloween, and for the first time in over half a decade, shoppers can grab F&F clothing bargains online.

Running from October 20 to October 26, the supermarket’s latest offer gives Clubcard members 25% off all Halloween costumes, with prices starting at just £7.50.

The discount applies both in stores and on Tesco.com, marking the long-awaited return of F&F clothing to Tesco’s main website.

It means families can now shop the full range of kids’ Halloween outfits, from tiny tots to early teens, without having to dash to their nearest store.

Tesco has launched a 25% off Halloween sale for Clubcard members, running from October 20–26 (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

The launch follows growing demand for the return of online F&F shopping, which Tesco finally revived earlier this year to make browsing its clothing range easier than ever.

The sale includes plenty of classic and pop culture-inspired options for children aged one to 14. Among the best deals are:

Shoppers can order costumes directly through Tesco.com or the Grocery and Clubcard app, earning Clubcard points as they go. Standard delivery costs £3.99, while express delivery is available for £5.50.

If something doesn’t fit, Tesco offers 30-day returns, either by courier (£2.50) or for free at any Tesco Extra or Superstore.

The return of F&F online has been a big talking point among Tesco shoppers, with many welcoming the chance to buy clothes and costumes alongside their grocery orders once again.

And with the 25% off deal running for just one week, now could be the perfect time for parents to stock up on Halloween outfits, all without leaving the comfort of their sofa.

The Tesco 25% off Halloween costume sale runs until Sunday, October 26, online and in-store for Clubcard members.

