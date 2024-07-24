Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents are worried about affording a holiday this summer - here are some tips for a budget-friendly break 🌞

A recent survey has revealed that over half of UK parents are worried they won't be able to afford a holiday this summer.

According to a poll conducted by Action for Children, 51% of parents said that a holiday is out of their financial reach, while 52% said they can't afford even a short break or activities for their children as schools let out for the break.

Approximately 8% of families - around 700,000 - admitted they have never taken a family holiday.

More than a third (36%) of parents are also concerned that their children might have an unhealthy holiday in terms of nutrition and physical activity due to financial constraints, with this concern increasing to nearly half (47%) among those receiving universal credit.

Despite falling inflation and signs of economic growth, a third of parents (32%) believe they will be financially worse off this summer compared to last year.

More than half (55%) are concerned they will not be able to spend as much time together as a family due to work commitments, and over a quarter (27%) say they plan to take time off work as unpaid leave or take time off sick to provide childcare.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

A further 7% said they may have to quit their job to look after their children this summer. Among those who said their finances were worse this year than last, 88% reported feeling guilty for not being able to afford to do things with their children over the summer.

A third of parents (32%) are concerned about providing three meals a day for their children over the summer break, and more than a quarter (26%) worry they will need to use a foodbank to feed their children while they are off school.

The proportion of parents on universal credit concerned about issues like debt, feeding their children and having a holiday away was, on average, 17 percentage points higher than those not on the benefit.

Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry said: “Every year, our frontline workers see the financial and emotional strain the summer holidays can have on families, particularly those on low-incomes.

“With more mouths to feed, clothes to wash and typically less in savings, families with children are especially vulnerable to financial shocks like the added costs of the summer holidays.

£Essential support like free school meals may not be available, leisure activity costs rise and parents have to juggle work and childcare. With the new Government, we have the opportunity to rethink how we support families through tough times.

“With proper investment in public services and in the social safety net, more children will thrive and enjoy the summer holidays, and more parents will be able to take an important break from work.”

How to save money on your summer holidays

For families navigating the UK's cost-of-living crisis, finding ways to save money on summer holidays is essential. Here are some strategies to help:

‘Staycation’ options: Opt for a ‘staycation’ by exploring local attractions and activities. Visiting nearby parks, museums or free events can provide entertainment without the travel costs.

Opt for a ‘staycation’ by exploring local attractions and activities. Visiting nearby parks, museums or free events can provide entertainment without the travel costs. Plan early: Book accommodations, transportation and activities as early as possible to take advantage of lower prices and discounts.

Book accommodations, transportation and activities as early as possible to take advantage of lower prices and discounts. Budget-friendly accommodation: Consider budget accommodation like hostels, campgrounds or holiday rentals that offer lower rates. Look for deals on platforms like Airbnb or Booking.com.

Consider budget accommodation like hostels, campgrounds or holiday rentals that offer lower rates. Look for deals on platforms like Airbnb or Booking.com. Travel off-peak: If possible, travel during off-peak times when prices for accommodations and attractions may be lower.

If possible, travel during off-peak times when prices for accommodations and attractions may be lower. Use discounts and vouchers: Look for discount codes, vouchers and special offers for attractions and activities. Websites like Groupon often have deals for various family-friendly options.

Look for discount codes, vouchers and special offers for attractions and activities. Websites like Groupon often have deals for various family-friendly options. Pack wisely: Bring your own food, snacks and drinks to avoid high prices at tourist spots. Packing essentials and planning meals can significantly reduce holiday expenses.

Bring your own food, snacks and drinks to avoid high prices at tourist spots. Packing essentials and planning meals can significantly reduce holiday expenses. Public transport: Use public transport instead of driving or taking taxis. Many cities offer family travel passes or discounted fares.

Use public transport instead of driving or taking taxis. Many cities offer family travel passes or discounted fares. Free and low-cost activities: Search for free or low-cost events and activities in your area or your holiday destination. Community centres, local parks and public libraries often host free events for families.

Search for free or low-cost events and activities in your area or your holiday destination. Community centres, local parks and public libraries often host free events for families. Borrow instead of buy: Borrow items like camping gear or sports equipment from friends or family rather than purchasing them for a short-term trip.

Borrow items like camping gear or sports equipment from friends or family rather than purchasing them for a short-term trip. Set a realistic budget: Create a budget for your holiday and stick to it. Prioritise spending on experiences that matter most to your family.

Create a budget for your holiday and stick to it. Prioritise spending on experiences that matter most to your family. Look for financial support: Some charities and organisations offer financial assistance or discounted holiday options for families in need. Research local resources that may provide support.