Success at M&S: The beer popular in Harrogate which is now listed in all of the UK’s major supermarket chains
The breakthrough means Theakston Old Peculier is now listed in all of the UK’s major supermarket chains following the launch of Old Peculier cans into Asda earlier this summer.
Believed to have been first brewed in the early 19th century, Theakston Old Peculier is the flagship brand of the family-run company which has been brewing in Masham for almost 200 years.
Despite a challenging market place and the cost of living crisis, the North Yorkshire-based brewery has seen demand for its beers continue to grow this year.
Simon Theakston, joint managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “Theakston Old Peculier is a flagship beer for us and for the town of Masham, with its name a tribute to the ecclesiastical status of the town as a ‘Court of the Peculier’ established in medieval times.
“It’s great to see the continued growth in popularity Old Peculier underpinning its status as one of the country’s most loved ales.
"As a result of this new M&S listing, it’s fantastic to be able say this beautiful brew is now listed in all UK major supermarkets.
"Fans now have the opportunity to enjoy the taste of Old Peculier from their local pub and in the comfort of their own home.”
The independent, family brewing company was founded in 1827 and is controlled and run by fifth generation, direct family descendants of the founder, Robert Theakston
More information: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/