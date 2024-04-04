Spectacular boost for key part of Harrogate's visitor economy as hotel sets date for unveiling £500,000 renovation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading Yorkshire Hotel group, Cedar Court is opening the doors of its brand new restaurant, Amber’s at its flagship Harrogate hotel in a grand celebration launch event in less than a fortnight’s time.

The event will see guests invited to sample drinks and canapés from the new Yorkshire and British-inspired menu and take a tour of the new restaurant, which includes a private dining and entertaining space, the Imaginarium, and refreshed banqueting venue which will be known as The Queen Suite with a capacity 250 people.

Hosted in partnership with Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and Harrogate Chamber of Commerce, the event will see Amber’s welcomed as a boost to Harrogate’s crucial visitor economy

Spectacular £500,000 renovation - The main dining room in the new Amber’s restaurant at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture Studio Two)

Purposefully designed to feel homely and inviting for every guest, the interior design has been managed by award winning design practice Studio Two Interiors and inspired by the building’s rich history and ornate detailing, the space uses soft tactile elements, earthy warm tones and intricate design details which echo Lady Amber’s meticulous note-taking.

Wayne Topley, Managing Director, Cedar Court said: “It is fantastic to finally be able to share our brand-new restaurant, Amber’s, with guests, visitors and members of the community after months of hard work behind the scenes.

"I am so proud of our team who have worked incredibly hard to make our vision a reality."

Inspired by the spirit of Lady Amber Fitzwilliam, a ficticious pioneering scientist and society wit who ran her famous salon from the hotel in the early 20th century, Amber’s has been created to offer high-quality dining experience for Cedar Court hotel guests and local Harrogate residents alike, offering a new entertaining space for both large and small events such as dinners, celebrations and weddings.

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager, Cedar Court said: “It has been incredibly exciting working on this project with our amazing team.”

The launch event will run from 6pm to 7.45pm on Tuesday, April 16.

All local residents and businesses are invited.