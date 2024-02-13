Shoppers baffled by construction work at Harrogate town centre retail units

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As refurbishments go at vacant retail units, this one at 8 Cambridge Street appears more transformative than most.

With safety fencing surrounding what was formerly a phone repair shop, the whole unit at a site facing WH Smith is being gutted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located next to Card Factory, crews from Harecroft Construction, a Morley-based firm, are currently hard at work on the refurbishment.

Building work in Harrogate - With safety fencing surrounding what was formerly a phone repair shop, the whole unit at a site facing WH Smith is being gutted. (Picture contributed)

The last official news about the empty retail units came in January 2023 when Grantside, a York-based property company, bought the 10,000 sq ft site on Cambridge Street.

The then occupiers of the ground-floor space included Card Factory, Fogal and Barnes jewellers, and Phone Patch store.

One unit was already vacant.