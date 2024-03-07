Shock as Harrogate's Daleside beer brewery is sold to safeguard future prosperity of much-loved beer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rooster's said it was delighted to announce the acquisition of Daleside Brewery in a move that secures the long-term future of its Harrogate-based neighbour, while also allowing Daleside Managing Director Eric Lucas and his fellow shareholders to step down and enjoy retirement.

As part of the shock deal, existing customers won’t notice any day-to-day changes at Daleside, with the business continuing to operate as a separate company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operation of the Daleside business will, in due course, transfer across Harrogate to

Famous Harrogate brewery is sold - Rooster’s Chairman Ian Fozard (left) and Daleside Managing Director Eric Lucas (right) who is stepping down. (PIcture contributed)

Hornbeam Park and fill spare capacity at Rooster’s.

The two businesses will continue to trade separately within our respective markets.

Daleside’s portfolio of beers continuing to be brewed by their existing team and using their own dedicated strain of yeast to maintain the unique flavour of their beers.

To facilitate the acquisition and to enable future growth, Rooster’s has raised a substantial amount of new capital from a private investor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Fozard, Rooster’s Chairman, said: “We are delighted to enable the Daleside business to continue beyond Eric’s retirement.

"We know the business and the team well and, with only a few miles between us, have helped each other countless times out over the years.

"In addition, my son Oliver, Rooster’s Head Brewer, did his apprenticeship and cut his teeth in the world of brewing at Daleside in the early 2000’s, while I was also a good friend of the Daleside founder, Bill Witty.”

Daleside Brewery was founded in 1991 by Bill Witty, who passed away in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Lucas joined the brewery in 1993, eventually becoming Managing Director.

For more than 30 years, he and the Daleside team ensured that the Daleside brands were enjoyed across the UK and abroad.

Following the change of ownership, Eric and his fellow shareholders are stepping down from the business to enjoy retirement.

Eric Lucas, Daleside Managing Director, said: “I’m delighted that the long-term future of Daleside Brewery, its team and its brands have been secured and will remain in Harrogate with the highly respected and acclaimed Rooster’s Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being with Daleside has been an astonishing and enjoyable journey.

"On behalf of myself and my fellow owners, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed.