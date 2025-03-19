The bank’s latest cuts will leave more towns without in-person banking services 💰

A major bank is closing 95 UK branches, affecting over a third of its network and putting 750 jobs at risk

Branch transactions have fallen 61% since 2019, while digital banking usage has surged by 63%

Changes include reduced hours at 36 sites and 18 branches going counter-free from June

18 new banking hubs will need to be introduced to provide face-to-face services in affected areas

Consumer groups warn closures will hit communities hard, urging faster rollout of banking hubs

A major high street bank has announced plans to close 95 of its UK branches, putting around 750 jobs at risk of redundancy.

More than a third of Santander’s 444 branches will be affected by the closures. Following the overhaul, the bank will continue to operate 349 branches, including 290 full-service locations and five so-called work cafés.

If approved after consultations with unions, the plans could impact over 4% of Santander UK’s 18,000-strong workforce - around 750 people.

The changes come as more customers shift to online banking; Santander says digital transactions have surged by 63% since 2019, while in-branch transactions have dropped by 61%.

(Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Which Santander branches are closing?

The Spanish-owned bank will shut the branches starting in June, as part of the implementation of major changes across its network, which include reducing hours at 36 locations and converting 18 into counter-free sites.

From Monday, June 30, most branches with reduced hours will open only three days a week - either Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9.30am to 3.00pm, or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 3.00 pm, with Saturday hours from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

18 branches will also transition to counter-free locations from Sunday, June 16. Santander has said that these branches will still have staff available to provide face-to-face support, with an average of eight employees per site.

To support affected communities, Santander plans to recruit 95 new community bankers in areas where branches are closing and aims to redeploy some impacted staff into these roles.

The full list of ranches set for closure and when they will shut:

Aberdare, Glamorgan, Wales, June 24

Arbroath, Angus, Scotland, June 17

Armagh, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, July 1

Blackwood, Gwent, Wales, June 23

Blyth, Northumberland August 5

Bognor Regis, West Sussex, July 14

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, July 1

Brecon, Powys, Wales, June 25

Brixton, London, August 11

Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales, July 07

Camborne, Cornwall, July 7

Canvey Island, Essex, August 5

Clacton, Essex, June 16

Cleveleys, Lancashire, June 23

Colne, Lancashire, July 14

Colwyn Bay, Clwyd, Wales, July 24

Crowborough, East Sussex, July 23

Croydon, Surrey, June 16

Cumbernauld, Lanarkshire, Scotland, July 7

Didsbury, Greater Manchester, July 8

Downpatrick, County Down, Northern Ireland, August 6

Dungannon, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, June 23

Edgware Road, London, August 12

Eltham, London, June 23

Exmouth, Devon, July 15

Falmouth, Cornwall, July 21

Farnham, Surrey, July 29

Felixstowe, Suffolk, July 16

Finchley, London, August 6

Fleet, Hampshire, June 30

Formby, Merseyside, August 11

Gateshead Metro, Tyne & Wear, June 16

Glasgow LDHQ, Lanarkshire, Scotland, June 24

Glasgow MX, Lanarkshire, June 23

Greenford, Greater London, June 24

Hackney, London, July 15

Hawick, Roxburghshire, Scotland, July 24

Herne Bay, Kent, July 8

Hertford, Hertfordshire, July 29

Holloway, London, July 14

Holywell, Clwyd, Wales, Aug 13

Honiton, Devon, July 14

Kidderminster, Worcestershire, June 18

Kilburn, London, June 17

Kirkby, Merseyside, July 22

Launceston, Cornwall, June 16

Louth, Lincolnshire, June 17

Magherafelt, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, June 24

Malvern, Worcestershire, July 2

Market Harborough, Leicestershire, July 01

Musselburgh, Midlothian, Scotland, June 30

New Milton, Hampshire, July 28

Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, June 26

Plympton, Devon, August 14

Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, June 30

Pudsey, West Yorkshire, July 28

Rawtenstall, Lancashire, July 15

Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire, July 30

Ruislip, Greater London, July 7

Rustington, West Sussex, August 5

Saltcoats, Ayrshire, Scotland July 21

Seaford, East Sussex, July 15

Shaftesbury, Dorset, July 23

Sidcup, Kent, August 11

St Austell, Cornwall, July 8

St Neots, Cambridgeshire, July 30

Stokesley, Cleveland, July 31

Strabane, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, July 23

Surrey Quays, London, November 10

Swadlincote, Derbyshire, June 30

Tenterden, Kent, July 7

Torquay, Devon, June 17

Tottenham, London, July 8

Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear, August 6

Willerby, East Yorkshire, August 13

Wimborne, Dorset, August 4

Wishaw, Lanarkshire, Scotland July 22

Branches awaiting confirmed closure date:

Bexhill, East Sussex

Billericay, Essex

Dover, Kent

Droitwich, Worcestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

East Grinstead, West Sussex

Holyhead, Gwynedd, Wales

Ilkley, West Yorkshire

Larne, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Maldon, Essex

Morley, West Yorkshire

North Walsham, Norfolk

Redcar, Cleveland

Saffron Walden, Essex

Turriff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Uckfield, East Sussex

Urmston, Greater Manchester

Following the branch changes, Santander has said 18 new banking hubs will need to be introduced across the UK. These hubs, funded by UK lenders, including Santander, are set up by Cash Access UK.

Banking hubs are typically established in towns and rural areas that have been left with limited or no bank branches due to closures.

They are prioritised for locations where the loss of traditional banking services has a significant impact on residents and businesses, particularly in areas with a high number of elderly or less digitally connected customers.

They are designed to maintain essential face-to-face banking services for communities affected by branch closures, and provide a shared space where customers of multiple banks can carry out everyday transactions.

Instead of funding standalone branches in less profitable areas, Santander and other banks pool resources to support banking hubs through Cash Access UK.

This allows multiple banks to provide face-to-face services in one location, rather than each maintaining a full branch.

While not legally required, major banks face pressure from regulators, consumer groups, and MPs to ensure communities still have access to banking services.

Opening supporting hubs allows them to claim they are addressing the issue without bearing the full financial burden.

Santander (and other banks) see banking hubs as a cheaper compromise - keeping some form of in-person banking available without the high costs of running full branches.

Instead of maintaining underused locations, they shift responsibility onto a centralised system like Cash Access UK while still appearing to support financial inclusion.

Jenny Ross, money editor at consumer group Which?, warned Santander’s branch closures will “come as a real blow to many customers”.

She said: “Schemes introduced by the banking industry to protect these services, such as banking hubs, are a good start in plugging gaps left by closing physical branches, but they must be rolled out much more quickly if consumers are to feel their benefits.

“The government must hold banks’ feet to the fire to ensure the commitments they’ve made to set up 350 hubs by 2029 are met – and should be prepared to review the target upwards if necessary.”

