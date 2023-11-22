New store says it’s excited to launch in ‘creative’ Harrogate on prime spot on West Park facing Stray

A new store says it is excited by Harrogate's "healthy spirit of creative support and collaboration" as it confirms its launch date.

Opening its doors on Monday, November 27, the new Harrogate branch is Mandarin Stone’s most northerly store.

Located on the parade of shops at 12 West Park facing the Stray just along from the likes of Weetons food hall, Oka furniture store and Arlo & Jacob luxury sofas, Mandarin Stone says it aims to offer be a mecca for those seeking design inspiration and innovation.

"We will be in good company,” a spokesperson said.

Perfect location at West Park - Opening its doors on Monday, November 27, the new Harrogate branch is Mandarin Stone's most northerly store.

"There is a healthy spirit of creative support and collaboration in Harrogate and we are excited to create a positive impact.”

Alma Small, the founder of Mandarin Stone, a family-run business for 30 years, is confident that the carefully sourced range of wall and floor tiles will attract homeowners, interior designers, architects and specifiers.

The new Harrogate showroom will feature their complete collection of natural stone, porcelain, and decorative tiles for both inside and outside use.

Unlike conventional tile stores, Mandarin Stone display their range in a unique, refreshing, and revolutionary way.

A knowledgeable and enthusiastic team will offer advice on all design and technical aspects of projects whilst UK stocks allow for prompt delivery.

The store will feature products to suit all design schemes and budgets including traditional flagstones, contemporary porcelains and decorative tiles with options for kitchens, bathrooms, living spaces and outside areas.