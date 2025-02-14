The design was lovingly crafted in partnership with internationally renowned micrography artist, Jayce Hall | The design was lovingly crafted in partnership with internationally renowned micrography artist, Jayce Hall

Jayce Hall uses only the written word to create incredible illustrations of A-listers, animals and landscapes

Renowned micrography artist Jayce Hall has joined forces with a leading global tech brand to design a unique greetings card this Valentine’s Day.

Hall, who uses only the written word to create incredible illustrations of A-listers, animals and landscapes, has created a one-of-a-kind micrography design comprising almost 5,000 words and multiple different phrases.

Some of Hall’s most iconic pieces, depicted from thousands of handwritten tiny words, include portraits of The Beatles, Wicked’s Elphaba and Glinda and even Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and NFL player Travis Kelce.

And now this Valentine’s Day, he has combined with HONOR to create his latest piece of work – all taken from negative online reviews of the brand’s competitor’s devices.

Upon first look, the design appears to be just like any other Valentine – but look closer, and a series of negative reviews of competitor smartphones from European customers are revealed.

And to share the love even further, many of these cards have been delivered directly to the door of competitors ahead of the most romantic day of the year.

These hidden critiques add a playful twist to the traditional Valentine's message.

Hall said: “It was so much fun creating this illustration for this bespoke Valentine’s Day card. I’ve used song lyrics and names in my designs, often written 10,000 times over but I’ve never used something like negative reviews of mobile phones to create a piece of artwork! I’m thrilled at how it turned out.”

Avikar Jolly, CMO, HONOR Europe, added: ‘They say a picture is worth a thousand words and in this situation, it truly is!

“We wanted to share the love, not hate, this Valentine’s Day, so we commissioned the talented Jayce Hall, known for transforming words into art, to flip negative reviews, which throw shade at our competitors' devices, on their head and create something which spreads some Valentines love and joy”.

Available in Lunar Shadow Grey, Breeze Blue, and Black, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is available in the UK for £1,099.99 at EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys and honor.com/uk