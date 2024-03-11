Major North Yorkshire brewery announces the biggest rebrand in its history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The major rebrand at Black Sheep in Masham will take place across all products and merchandise, including keg, cask and bottles, in the biggest stylistic overhaul the famous name in beer was founded by Paul Theakston more than31 years ago.

The rebrand follows the announcement that £1 million is to be invested in the brewery’s Masham site, ensuring it will become a centre for brewing excellence in the region and beyond.

The new branding will make its debut at the Northern Restaurant & Bar tomorrow, Tuesday, March 12, giving those in the industry a chance to see the new look Black Sheep Brewery, before it hits bars and pubs across the country in the coming weeks.

The major rebrand at Black Sheep in Masham in North Yorkshire will take place across all products and merchandise. (Picture contributed)

The iconic Black Sheep will still take pride of place across all products, with the brand’s brewing credentials and essential use of fresh Dales water in every drop brought to the fore.

Beer fans will also be able to snap up new-look Black Sheep in major supermarket stores, such as Tesco and Morrisons, later this Spring.

Since the acquisition of Black Sheep by BREAL Group in May 2023, the brewery has taken many positive steps, including the opportunity to work alongside and raise funds for rugby legend Rob Burrow MBE through the launch of Burrow’s Blonde – now the brewery’s fastest growing bottled beer.

The new owners recently announced that Black Sheep’s Chief Executive Officer, Charlene Lyons, was stepping down to pursue other interests, after almost nine years of being involved with the business.

Mark Williams, CEO of Keystone Brewing Group (formerly BREAL Group), which owns Black Sheep, alongside a number of other breweries, will assume CEO duties.

Mr Williams, said: “Black Sheep Brewery was born from 200 years of brewing experience and a family rebellion, founded by Paul Theakston to brew the highest quality beer without compromising on quality.