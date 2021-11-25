Knaresborough Co-op filling station set to reopen

PENARTH, WALES - OCTOBER 01: Windsor Road Co-Op store refresh on October 01, 2021 in Penarth, Wales.

The convenience retailer has almost doubled the size of the food store on its Boroughbridge Road site to over 2,600 sq ft and, overhauled the petrol filling station with new pumps and canopy and created more jobs.

Scott Wilson, Co-op Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment in Knaresborough.

“The investment has enabled Co-op to provide a new, improved and larger food store, create new local jobs and, overhaul the petrol filling station – to better serve our community.

“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and parcel collection services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community with its food and fuel needs, conveniently.”

The new-look site supports 12 local jobs, with vacancies for up to four new colleagues to join the store team.

Michael Calvert, Co-op Area Manager, added: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a Member of the Co-op.

“In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, Co-op donates to community causes.”

Members are rewarded with 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products which is added to their own personal Membership account balance. The Co-op also donates the same amount to local causes.

Students in Knaresborough who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10 per cent discount at the Co-op.