Is Harrogate the capital of Christmas as district today launches its biggest-ever Christmas weekend
Harrogate’s biggest-ever Christmas weekend starts today with the launch of The Country Living Christmas Fair.
Running until this Sunday, December 4, more than 200 independent artisan businesses and designer makers will appear at the event taking place at the Harrogate Convention Centre, from December 1-4.
But The Country Living Christmas Fair – celebrating its 10th anniversary – is only one of a series of festive launches happening over the next few days as the town comes together to make Harrogate the capital of Christmas – and a major draw for shoppers and visitors.
From a giant ferris wheel to Harrogate’s Swiss style Christmas market in the town centre, the entire Harrogate district is laying on a feast of festivities and fun.
Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest Harrogate Christmas ever.
1 Harrogate Christmas Fayre
Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11
Destination Harrogate is bringing back Harrogate Christmas Fayre, which launched in 2021, bigger and better for 2022 - with a great variety of stall in the pedestrianised areas of Cambridge Street and Market Place in Harrogate town centre where shoppers can browse for Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal foodie treats.
Delivered by Market Place Europe, this traditional Christmas market will take place in the town centre and will offer an eclectic mix of enticing stalls to complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.
2 Harrogate Ice Skating Rink
Friday, December 2 to Tuesday January 3
Located in Crescent Gardens, an outdoor ice skating rink will be accompanied by an après ski bar offering seasonal treats and refreshments.
3 Harrogate Christmas Carousel
Friday, December 2 to Tuesday January 3
A traditional carousel, together with children’s fairground rides, will add to the Christmas attractions in Crescent Gardens, provided by Events By Cynosure and supported by Harrogate Borough Council’s Parks and Environmental Services team.
4 Artisan Christmas Market
Saturday, December 3-Sunday, December 4 plus Saturday, December 10-Sunday, December 11
Located in the Valley Gardens, Harrogate, the Little Bird Made artisan market will take up residence for the first two weekends in December with jewellery, crafts and gifts from local traders, adding to the unique Christmas shopping experience in the heart of the town.
5 Harrogate Father Christmas Experience
Friday, December 2 to Saturday, December 24
Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate is being transformed into the fabulous Elf Village complete with a massive Christmas Tree in Harrogate, Father Christmas’ Tipi, the Cocoa Cafe, an Elf Workshop, an Escape Room Santa Show.
Presented by Enchanticas. Sponsored by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
6 Knaresborough Christmas Market
Saturday, December 3-Sunday, December 4
Located in the Market Place, this fabulous weekend of tradition and fun in the middle of Knaresborough promises 60 gift stalls, brass bands, carol singers, seasonal entertainers and a fireworks finale on the Sunday.
7 Glow spectacular festive lights at Harrogate RHS Harlow Carr
From now until Friday, December 30
RHS Harlow Carr is through December into magical evenings to showcase the garden as the spectacular light show, Glow.
8 The Harrogate Christmas Road Train
Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 11
The popular Candy Cane Express is back for 2022, to transport festive revellers around Harrogate town centre, co-funded by Harrogate BID.
9 Harrogate's Magical Panto
From now until Sunday, January 15
One of the most popular cultural events of the year, Harrogate Theatre's family-friendly pantomine this year sees a production of Aladdin.
10 Music and Lights in Ripon
Monday, December 19 to Tuesday, January 3
Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon will hosts Music and Lights throughout December, where visitors can take in the beauty of the abbey ruins illuminated in colour and sing along to carols, with live musical performances on selected dates.