Thousands of households will soon receive a £500 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils, after receiving these funds from the government, distribute them to residents in need based on specific criteria. The amounts provided by individual councils can vary by location.

The fund aims to help people with daily necessities such as food, clothing and utilities through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes we have found over the past week or so. For more information on finding similar schemes in your area, see the bottom of this article.

The Household Support Fund is open for applications

Birmingham

Birmingham City Council has allocated funds to the Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC) to assist struggling families in the city.

BVSC will distribute these grants to Birmingham households experiencing financial hardship, with the funds intended to help with food and energy costs. Grants of up to £200 will be given to residents who have not received a similar amount in the past 12 months.

The means-tested benefits included in the eligibility criteria are:

Council Tax Support

Housing Benefit

Jobseeker's Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Social Funds (Cold Weather Payment, Sure Start, Maternity Grant)

Tax Credits (Child Tax Credit, Working Tax Credit)

Universal Credit

Free School Meals Vouchers

Healthy Start Vouchers

Potential applicants can complete an enquiry form on a dedicated web portal to determine their eligibility.

The form will ask about cost-of-living issues, such as energy bill arrears, reduced electricity and gas usage due to affordability, and use of food banks or free meal services.

Successful applicants will be contacted via email with further instructions. Those unable to access the website should call 0121 634 7100.

For more information, head to Birmingham City Council’s website

Calderdale

Residents in Calderdale, West Yorkshire, may be eligible for a £100 grant from the government's Household Support Fund.

Households receiving Council Tax Reduction with children or a known disability can get a one-off payment of £100. Single individuals or couples without children or disabilities can receive £50.

The council has said: "Many households will no longer get the DWP Cost of Living payments, so this fund must support more households.

“If you receive Council Tax Reduction, you can get one of these payments: Households with children £100, Households with known disability £100, Singles/couples with no children or disability £50.”

Anyone can apply for additional financial support, with a maximum one-off award of £100.

Applicants must be responsible for paying Council Tax and/or energy bills at a Calderdale address and provide the last two bank statements for all accounts held by themselves and their partner.

For more information, head to Calderdale Council’s website

Falkirk

In Falkirk, the Household Support Fund offers cash-first support to help with living costs. Eligibility for this support includes receiving any of the following benefits:

Council Tax Reduction

Housing Benefit

Universal Credit (UC)

Income Support

Income-based Job Seekers Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Pension Credit

You are also eligible if you have an equivalent low income (i.e., your household is not currently receiving Housing Benefit or Council Tax Reduction but would qualify if you applied), a Young Person's Council Tax Exemption, or if you have no recourse to public funds.

The amount received depends on the household size. A single adult will receive £110. Each additional individual (e.g., a partner or dependent child) will add £90. For example, a couple without children would receive £200, and a couple with one child would receive £290.

For more information, head to Falkirk Council’s website

London Borough of Haringey

Thousands of residents in the London Borough of Haringey may be eligible for a £100 cash grant in the coming weeks.

The funding will be distributed through automatic payments to eligible residents, payments issued by schools to students receiving free school meals and an application-based scheme for those ineligible for automatic payments.

The council will use its benefits and support records to identify eligible residents, including households claiming housing benefit, council tax reduction and other direct council support.

Automatic payments will not affect benefits, do not need to be repaid and will be issued as Post Office vouchers. The funds can be used for any needs, such as food and energy.

Schools will provide vouchers to children receiving free school meals for support during school holidays. If you do not receive an automatic payment and need support, you can apply for the Haringey Support Fund. Eligibility includes those receiving:

Universal Credit

Income-based jobseekers' allowance

Income-based employment and support allowance

Incapacity benefit

Pension credit

Income support

Severe disablement allowance

Contribution-based jobseeker's allowance (JSA) or employment and support allowance (ESA)

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

You can also apply if you are on a low income and not claiming any of the above benefits. Generally, low income is defined as less than £500 per week after tax for a family, or less than £350 per week after tax for an individual.

Payments from the application-based part of the council's Household Support Fund are paid directly into bank accounts.

For more information, head to Haringey Council’s website

Ribble Valley

Ribble Valley Borough Council is providing food vouchers to struggling households. Single adult households can receive vouchers worth up to £200, while households with two or more adults can get up to £300, and households with children can receive up to £500.

Applications for the scheme opened last month, and the council will continue the program until the funds are depleted. The support operates on a first-come, first-served basis, so early application is advised.

Only one application per household is allowed, and those who received assistance from the Household Support Fund between April 2023 and March 2024 are not eligible for this round of support. Applications can be made online through the council's website.

For more information, head to Ribble Valley Borough Council’s website

Spelthorne

Spelthorne Council, located on the outskirts of West London, is distributing £50 payments to eligible households. Those who qualify for assistance will have received an email notification.

Only one payment per household will be made, with funds directly deposited into bank accounts. Residents in the Spelthorne area who receive any of the following benefits qualify for the £50 payment:

Universal Credit

Working Tax Credit

Job Seeker's Allowance

Income Support

Employment Support Allowance (Income-related)

Pension Credit

Spelthorne Council has that the £50 payments will be made until 23 September. To apply, call 01784 446374 to request a paper application form.

For more information, head to Spelthorne Borough Council’s website

Stockport

Stockport has received a grant from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to support the most vulnerable households in the borough with the rising cost of living.

The fund primarily aims to help with energy costs but can also provide assistance with water, broadband, phone bills, food, clothing, and hygiene products. Additionally, it can cover transport-related expenses like car repairs, purchasing a bicycle or paying for fuel.

At the end of July, households will receive a £105 voucher per child. For example, a household with three children would receive vouchers totalling £315.

For more information, head to Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council’s website

Tandridge

Tandridge District Council has also chosen to provide cash payments, and eligible households with children can receive £375, while households without children can get £175.

Applications must be made online through the council's website. Applicants must upload three bank statements from between March and May 2024, showing all transactions. Applications without the required bank statements will be rejected.

Tandridge Council's scheme operates on a first-come, first-served basis and will close for new applications once funds are exhausted.

For more information, head to Tandridge District Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.